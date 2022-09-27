2022-23 Media Day recap for 'NBA Noles

Multiple Seminoles will play large roles around the league this year.

NBA Media Day was on Monday for the entire league, so we got to see former 'Noles talk about their offseasons and their expectations for the upcoming year. Let's take a look around the league and see what players had to say.

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

Vassell is headed into his third season with the Spurs after being drafted with the 11th pick in 2020. He's expecting his role to increase on what's supposed to be a team towards the bottom of the Western Conference, as they traded away All-Star guard Dejounte Murray this offseason.

He's working under one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball with Greg Popovich, and should have plenty of opportunity to play this season, even with a lot of potential prospects waiting in the wings like Jeremy Sochan, Joshua Primo, Keldon Johnson, and others.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Barnes is entering his second season with the Raptors as the reigning Rookie of the Year and is looking like a budding superstar. Head Coach Nick Nurse said Barnes will be getting looks at the point guard this year, something he did in college at Florida State, and mentioned was one of the reasons he went to FSU.

He's officially listed as a guard/forward on the roster, which with his size and skillset has Toronto fans extremely excited. They have one of the deeper teams in the Eastern Conference, even if they don't have that bonafide superstar yet, Pascal Siakam is very, very good and Barnes is on his way up.

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

Isaac is entering his 6th season with the Magic, though he hasn't played since tearing his ACL in the 2020 Bubble, and he won't be participating in training camp as he continues to recover.

While it does sound like Isaac will play this season, he's now entering what looks to be a crowded frontcourt in Orlando, headlined by the 1st Overall selection of the most recent NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero.

While rehabbing his ACL injury last season, he suffered a setback with his hamstring that also required surgery this past March. The hope is that he is fully healthy and that there will be no further setbacks as he gets back to full speed.

Malik Beasley, Utah Jazz

Beasley is entering his 7th season in the NBA, though his first with the Jazz, as he was brought over in the trade that sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota. He will go back to his college roots by wearing the number 5 this season, and he certainly has high expectations for a team that doesn't have much talent on paper after trading Gobert and Donavan Mitchell.

As a career 38.6% 3-point shooter, he's one of the few players on this Jazz roster that have some value, so I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up being traded near the trade deadline (though I am DEFINITELY getting one of those throwback purple mountain jerseys of his if they release them).

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers

Mann is entering his 4th season with the Clippers, and this is a team that has high expectations with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George returning from injury, while also adding John Wall this offseason. Mann has seen his role increase every year, capping out at 10.8 PPG last season on a scrappy Clippers team that made the Play-In games despite missing Leonard all season.

It didn't look like Mann spoke at the press conferences yesterday, though he has high expectations for himself heading into this season.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

Head coach Billy Donovan spoke about former Florida State forward Patrick Williams at the Bulls media day on Sept. 26 and emphasized his aggressiveness as the next step in his development as he enters his third season.

In 2021-22, Chicago earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference despite Williams appearing in only 17 regular-season games due to a dislocated wrist.

Before his third season, Williams is eager to hear many Bulls fans are counting on him but doesn't feel the outside noise getting to him.

"I wouldn't say I feel pressure," Williams said. "To me, it's exciting to have people in your corner, to have people who have your back and want to see you do well ... it's definitely a challenge for sure, it would be challenging for anybody. But for me to be the player I want to be and for us to be the team we know that we can be, I think I play a part in that just like everybody else on the team does as well."

Through his first two seasons, Williams is averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and was named Second Team All-Rookie in 2020-21

Williams understands the expectations placed on him but reiterated the success of the entire Bulls roster for their success.

"I'm definitely grateful that people are thinking that I'm a big part of that," Williams said. "I would love to be part of that. I think I am a big part of that. But I think everybody else on the team has as well."

Williams and the Bulls begin their preseason at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 4. Tipoff is 9:30 p.m. on TNT.

