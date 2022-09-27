ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers

By Austin Veazey
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.

Former Florida State star Dwayne Bacon has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Monday. As a second-round pick in 2017, Bacon spent 4 seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic before playing the 2021-22 season with AC Monaco in France, putting up averages of 13.6 PPG and 3.5 RPG in 45 games. In his last season in the NBA, he started 50 games for the Magic while averaging 10.9 PPG.

Bacon will wear the number 8 for his stint with the Lakers, hoping to give some scoring and athleticism to a much more experienced team. While the Lakers have never been short on headlines, they opened some eyes trading for Patrick Beverley with Russell Westbrook still on the roster. The expectation is for Westbrook to be moved at some point, which might open an opportunity on the perimeter at some point.

While at Florida State, Dwayne Bacon averaged 16.5 PPG and 5.0 RPG in two seasons, garnering All-ACC Honors in 2017. He decided to leave after his sophomore season where he was selected with the 40th pick.

His recruiting class in 2015, which consisted of Terance Mann, Malik Beasley, and Christ Koumadje, helped usher in a new era for Florida State basketball that could consistently churn out NBA prospects. Since Bacon's arrival on campus in 2015, Florida State has had 10 players drafted, including 6 first round selections, as well as players like Trent Forrest, who carved out a role with the Utah Jazz the last couple of seasons despite going undrafted.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State athletics throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

