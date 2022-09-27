Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Highway 2 closes again in Washington because of wildfire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — US Highway 2 near Skykomish, Washington, is again closed because of the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles (4.8 kilometers) of the highway closed Monday night and was extended to 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) Tuesday morning, KING 5 News reported. On Tuesday, US 2 was closed between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and 747th Avenue Northeast in Skykomish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
seattlepi.com
Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race snipped at each other on Tuesday about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine's 2nd Congressional District against...
seattlepi.com
Sentencing for man in plot to blow up Democratic HQ delayed
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The sentencing of a California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump was delayed Wednesday after a federal judge rejected a plea agreement. Ian...
seattlepi.com
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board. A barge that’s been equipped to conduct the recovery entered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattlepi.com
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
It might be the peak days of autumn, but when the season’s colorful glory fades, the skies cloud over, and a yearly gloom descends upon the people once more, you’ll be glad you have an escape on the calendar. Right now, the price is right: You can get roundtrip fares from San Francisco and San Jose to Kahului (Maui) starting at $237, carryon (mostly) included. Here are some sample itineraries:
seattlepi.com
14 guards indicted on misconduct charges at women's prison
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state's only prison for women. The grand jury handed up the indictments after a more than yearlong investigation...
seattlepi.com
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
Comments / 0