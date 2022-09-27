ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: A star is born at Highlands

It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
