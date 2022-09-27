ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Reflects on Emotional 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'It Was a Rough Week' (Exclusive)

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago
cheeky shiela
17h ago

in any other setting or venue the routine would have been classified as decent. It didn't look too bad.....but in a dancing contest, not so much.Not a fan of Teresa at all, but got to give her kudos for trying. Hope she had fun doing it.

Chp
1d ago

Your forte is flipping tables and being a mean girl not dancing

FemalePatriot
1d ago

Trashy Teresa gets trashed. Lol.

