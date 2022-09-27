Lincoln East sophomore QB Jeter Worthley wins SBLive Nebraska Athlete of the Week honors
Lincoln East sophomore quarterback Jeter Worthley ran away with the SBLive Nebraska Athlete of the Week voting. Worthley, a Univeresity of Michigan baseball commit, totaled 97 percent of the vote.
Worthley accounted for six touchdowns in a 54-0 win over Northeast last week, throwing for four and finding the end zone with his legs twice. Worthley was 8-for-11 through the air with touchdown passes to three players.
