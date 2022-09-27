Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Byers hat trick helps West Perry field hockey take down Gettysburg
Jordan Byers scored three times and Julie Loy added two goals and an assist as the West Perry field hockey team defeated Gettysburg, 7-2, Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Other West Perry goal scorers were Olivia Bollinger and Autumn Albright. West Perry is now 10-2 on the...
Everly Foster’s OT goal lifts Camp Hill field hockey past Big Spring
Everly Foster scored at the 7:23 mark overtime to lift Camp Hill to a 2-1 come-from-behind Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division field hockey victory over Big Spring Wednesday night at Siebert Park Stadium. Camp Hill’s Emmylou Shover scored the game-tying goal at the 11:34 mark of the fourth quarter. Foster assisted...
Lena Rudy, Alayna Williams lead Mechanicsburg girls soccer past Palmyra in Mid-Penn Keystone clash
Palmyra’s late rally turned out to be too little too late as Mechanicsburg (8-4, 6-1) held on to secure a 2-1 victory in Mid-Penn Keystone action Wednesday. Lena Rudy converted a direct kick in the first half to put the Wildcats on the board first. Teammate Alayna Williams extended the lead with a second-half tally, courtesy of an assist from Mia Loran.
Mechanicsburg sweeps Hershey in Mid-Penn Keystone girls volleyball action
In a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional tilt, Mechanicsburg (8-1) kept its impressive season rolling with a 3-0 victory against Hershey Wednesday. The Wildcats blanked the Trojans 25-15, 25-7, 25-21. Junior Courtney Foose paced the Wildcats with 28 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, and 1 kill. Kelsea Harshbarger finished the contest with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eliette Whittaker, Teaguen Reynolds help Cumberland Valley take down State College
MECHANICSBURG - Sweeping a top-tier volleyball program in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth is not easy, so doing so calls for a little bit of celebration. Cumberland Valley will probably put that off for a bit, though, because they are in the middle of a special season that saw them improve to 6-0 Wednesday.
Reagan Eickhoff’s two goals help propel Boiling Springs field hockey past Bishop McDevitt
Reagan Eickhoff scored two first-half goals and goalkeeper Eva Hancock recorded a shutout in the cage as the Boiling Springs field hockey team posted a 4-0 victory over Bishop McDevitt Wednesday to remain unbeaten. Lexi Hanlin and Alex Bandura added second half goals for the Bubblers, who are now 11-0.
Mechanicsburg and Palmyra boys battle to 2-2 tie in high school soccer
Palmyra #2 in 4A and Mechanicsburg #4 in 6A boys soccer battled to a 2-2 tie. Mechanicsburg’s Jackson Drenning scored in the second half to tie the game at 2 and neither team could score again. Palmyra won the first matchup this year 2-1.
Hershey girls tennis downs Mifflin County, keeps undefeated record intact
Hershey (13-0) continued its stellar season with a convincing 5-0 road victory against Mifflin County (1-9) Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Reagan Eickhoff’s two goals, Boiling Springs’ lockdown defense hand Bishop McDevitt first loss of season
BOILING SPRINGS— Boiling Springs’ field hockey team has been on a roll this season and it proved exactly why it is ranked second in District 3′s Class A rankings in a Mid-Penn Capital showdown against Bishop McDevitt on Wednesday. The Bubblers (11-0)— who were led by Ohio...
Vivian Boler’s 3 goals propel Red Land to field hockey win over East Penn
Vivian Boler’s great game Wednesday helped Red Land field hockey score a 7-0 win against East Pennsboro. Boler finished with three goals.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
Lower Dauphin girls soccer cruises to convincing victory over CD East
Lower Dauphin (7-1-1) came out of the gates with a purpose and never faltered as the Falcons decisively blanked CD East (0-8) 12-0 Wednesday. The Falcons racked up a 6-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. Kristen Economopoulos provided the spark for the Falcons offensively with three goals and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scott Felter goal lifts Lower Dauphin to boys soccer win over CD East
Scott Felter scored an unassisted goal on a corner kick in the 65th minute that lifted the Lower Dauphin boys soccer team to a 1-0 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over CD East Wednesday. William Foley stopped 6 shots on goal to record the shutout in net. The Falcons (5-4-1...
Halifax boys soccer falls to Millersburg, 2-1
The Halifax boys soccer team held a 1-0 halftime lead against Millersburg Wednesday, but gave up two second half goals and dropped a 2-1 decision. Jason Jeffries scored the lone Halifax goal in the game’s 14th minute. Goalkeeper Jacob Lindsey made 15 saves for Halifax who is now 5-7 on the season.
Penn State-Northwestern matchup: Positions, players in the spotlight on Saturday
Penn State and Northwestern meet for the first time in five years on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats (1-3) have dropped three consecutive games, all of them at home. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions (4-0) rolled through the month of September and are now ranked No. 11 in...
Get your beer at Beaver Stadium this Saturday
Penn State Athletics confirmed Wednesday it will begin beer sales to people age 21 and over at Beaver Stadium during this week’s home football game against Northwestern. Beer offerings will be available at stands spaced for throughout the stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section. In-game alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium were previously confined to semi-private club seating areas. The move to general sales on game day was approved by Penn State’s trustees last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fundraiser volleyball game held at Penn State York campus in honor of late player
YORK, Pa. — The first-ever "Gift of Life" fundraiser volleyball game was held at Penn State's York campus Monday night. Girls on the school's volleyball team were remembering their late teammate, Courtney Groft, who died in a car crash last year. The nineteen-year-old was an organ donor, who was...
Penn State continues preparation for Northwestern; Scenes from practice
Penn State football head coach James Franklin and his staff continued preparations for Northwestern during a Wednesday afternoon practice on the Lasch fields. Penn State is off to a 4-0 start on the 2022 season after their 33-14 win over Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions have also beaten Purdue, Ohio and Auburn.
State College
Home, Sweet Home: Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Adventure Comes to an End (with Plenty of Help from Penn Staters)
Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Wandering Adventure has finally come to an end. We had our official closing Thursday on our new home in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a beautiful sunny day, albeit a 90-degree day, but it was well worth the wait after moving from our Happy Valley home on June 30.
‘Hey, Jones!’: On Clifford vs. Allar; B1G vs. SEC; and 3 epic Penn State games, all against ... Minnesota
Only three questions are plenty to fill the mailbag, especially the last one about which PSU games could inspire a “30 For 30″ documentary. But first, an intriguing angle on the Penn State quarterback situation... This, from Carole Kirkpatrick: Game experience, prowess, and toughness versus 5-star power, arm...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0