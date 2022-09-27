Penn State Athletics confirmed Wednesday it will begin beer sales to people age 21 and over at Beaver Stadium during this week’s home football game against Northwestern. Beer offerings will be available at stands spaced for throughout the stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section. In-game alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium were previously confined to semi-private club seating areas. The move to general sales on game day was approved by Penn State’s trustees last week.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO