Aspen Times
Aspen Film gets city council’s OK to buy Isis Theatre
FilmFest kicked off on Tuesday, and, to the delight of its organizer, Aspen Film, there was no drama with Aspen City Council as its audience. The council in a 5-0 vote approved Aspen’s Film purchase of the Isis Theatre, which has a closing date of Oct. 14. Aspen Film will acquire the movie house portion of the Isis Theatre building — which comprises four screens between the ground-level and below-ground spaces, two concession stands and restroom facilities — by paying off its $2.1 million debt obligation to the city.
Aspen Times
Saunders: Crazy congestion
I didn’t think it was possible! The roundabout is gridlocked. Not a traffic controller in sight. Traffic is literally backed up and into the Highlands underground garage! Unbelievable! And, farther up Maroon Creek Road, which is only one road feeding in and out of Aspen. I wonder how this...
Aspen Times
Rogers: Aspen Words brings it home
I’m brand new working in town, true, but walking into last week’s Aspen Words’ event was greeting an old friend. The people there could have no idea how great that felt. It wasn’t just seeing familiar faces Elizabeth Nix and Caroline Tory, flashing on when I first met Caroline, the managing director, on the steps of Paepcke Auditorium just before an author’s talk six or seven years ago. She seemed maybe a little shy then, like many writerly types, like me.
Aspen Times
Lanese: I had to direct traffic?
I had to get out of my car, along with a couple of other people, to direct traffic in the roundabout on Monday. Why are the police not there to do this? It was at a complete standstill due to a couple of cars blocking the intersection. Once we moved...
Aspen Times
Hauenstein: Old things need to be fixed
A bridge cannot be voted out of office. CDOT is not up for re-election. The reason there is such a cluster of traffic is that the Castle Creek bridge is old and decrepit. It needed a knee replacement to prevent it from falling down. If you want to see how...
Aspen Times
Mulcahy: Time for new sheriff
We like Joe DiSalvo personally and volunteered for his charity events, but power corrupts. Term limits are necessary. Please vote for Democrat Michael Buglione for sheriff.
Aspen Times
Bauer: Joe Disalvo is not Bob Braudis
I’m supporting Michael Buglione for Pitkin County Sheriff. I was hired by Bob Braudis in 1988 to be a patrol deputy. I was a deputy and a patrol director for 24 years, resigning in 2012, two years into DiSalvo’s first term. One of the first things Braudis told...
Aspen Times
Klinger: Meanspirited inquiry
I’m trying to accommodate the point of David Hale’s column asking “What makes real Christians?” (The Aspen Times, Commentary, Sept. 23). Since he professes not to be one, why does he care?. It’s not like he finds anything good to say about any of them, and...
Aspen Times
