I’m brand new working in town, true, but walking into last week’s Aspen Words’ event was greeting an old friend. The people there could have no idea how great that felt. It wasn’t just seeing familiar faces Elizabeth Nix and Caroline Tory, flashing on when I first met Caroline, the managing director, on the steps of Paepcke Auditorium just before an author’s talk six or seven years ago. She seemed maybe a little shy then, like many writerly types, like me.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO