Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET. Aaron Nola...
14-year-old football player killed in Philly school shooting identified: reports
Police have identified the 14-year-old boy that was shot and killed outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia Tuesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer and 6ABC. Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, Delaware County, was among five teenagers shot on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football...
For the 23rd time this year, a child died in a shooting in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens wounded in a shooting after a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School late Tuesday afternoon, police said, marking the 23rd shooting death of a child this year as Philadelphia continues to face a surge in gun violence.
Pa. man accused of shooting at Penn College police officer near campus
WILLIAMSPORT – A homeless man has been accused of firing several shots at a Pennsylvania College of Technology police officer who had responded just off-campus to assist Williamsport officers on a call for a disturbance with a gun. No one was injured in the incident about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday...
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police
Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Large junkyard fire in North Philly brings train traffic to a halt
All Amtrak and SEPTA trains were stopped between 30th Street Station and New Jersey as a large fire burned Tuesday evening in a North Philadelphia junkyard. The fire was placed under control at 7:15 p.m., but the fire department said it will remain on scene for several hours to put out hotspots, NBC10 reported.
Man dies after being shot 21 times in Philly neighborhood: police
A man was killed after being nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. They said the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street, nbc10 is reporting. Police said that the man was...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of Pa. rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned...
Live event industry companies looking to fill positions for welders, machinists, carpenters and electricians
Nine companies that are part of the Rock Lititz community are coming together for a job fair for welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, CNC (computer numerical control) operators and other occupations in the live event industry. The Fabrication Job Fair will allow potential job applicants to explore opportunities in the live...
Crash closed US 222 south in Lancaster County: PennDOT
Update 6:51 p.m.: The crash was cleared and lanes re-opened by 6:20 p.m. US 222 southbound closed all lanes in East Cocalico Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to PennDOT. A crash was first reported around 3 p.m., between the exits for the PA Turnpike/PA 272 and US 322. All lanes...
2 dead, another hurt in crash on that closed Lancaster County road
Two people were killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. The southbound lanes of the road were closed between the turnpike interchange and the exit for Route 322 for several hours. Two vehicles were involved in the crash...
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner
The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
Coroner called to plane crash with explosion in Lehigh County
A plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh County, authorities said. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com his office was called to the scene in Salisbury Township. That indicates the death of at least one person in the incident. It was reported about 1:45 p.m. in the township’s 1400...
