Wyncote, PA

4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police

Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash

A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Live event industry companies looking to fill positions for welders, machinists, carpenters and electricians

Nine companies that are part of the Rock Lititz community are coming together for a job fair for welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, CNC (computer numerical control) operators and other occupations in the live event industry. The Fabrication Job Fair will allow potential job applicants to explore opportunities in the live...
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
