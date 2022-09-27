Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with an overturned vehicle and possible entrapment on the Garden State Parkway southbound near mike marker 89. We have a report from a follower that traffic is completely stopped on the southbound side of the parkway in this area. The original calls asked for back up assistance due to entrapment(s) but was canceled a few moments later. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO