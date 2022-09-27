Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglar Wipes Out Lakewood Family’s Silver after Forcing Way into Home
Last night, TLS reported about a Lakewood home that was burglarized in broad daylight. Video obtained today by TLS shows the burglar wiping out the family’s silver and fleeing the scene. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Authorities Investigating Forced-Entry Burglary in Lakewood in Broad Daylight
Authorities are investigating after a Lakewood home was burglarized in broad daylight. The burglary occurred this afternoon in the Kennedy Boulevard area. Neighbors tell TLS the burglar(s) broke a window to gain entry into the home. The homeowners were not home at the time. The suspect(s) made off with valuables.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Homeowner Offers $1,000 Cash Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Burglar
The Lakewood homeowner whose home was broken into yesterday tells TLS he is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the burglar. The burglar made off with the family’s silver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with an overturned vehicle and possible entrapment on the Garden State Parkway southbound near mike marker 89. We have a report from a follower that traffic is completely stopped on the southbound side of the parkway in this area. The original calls asked for back up assistance due to entrapment(s) but was canceled a few moments later. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE LOCATING MISSING MAN WITH DEMENTIA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Courthouse, N.J. Roy was last seen on September 27, at approximately 9:51 p.m., after he walked...
Union County man charged in Wildwood golf car crash during H2Oi rally weekend
A Union County man is charged in a crash with a golf cart that happened during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend. The crash seriously injured a Williamstown man, who was in the cart with his fiancee and four children. Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with...
BMW Driver Was Doing 'Burn Out' In H2oi Golf Cart Crash That Hurt Dad: Prosecutor
A 22-year-old man from Linden has been arrested in connection with a golf cart crash that left a 31-year-old dad hurt during the H2oi weekend meet-up in Wildwood, authorities said. Eryk R. Wnek was doing a "burn out" in his 2020 BMW when he collided with another vehicle and then...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Important Messages from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer and Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer provided TLS with the following message:. As we approach Rosh Hashana and finish up our shopping and preparations for the holidays, I want to take a moment to remind you all of some important safety concerns. Please remember to lock your doors and windows at...
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
Truck driver suffered medical emergency before crashing through guardrail on N.J. highway, police say
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?
The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
ocscanner.news
FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY
Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
Popular Doughnut Shop Opens Another Bergen County Location, More Across NJ Planned
Popular doughnut shop Mochinut is opening another Bergen County location — with a handful of others planned to open across New Jersey. Mochinut's latest store is set to open at 184 Essex St., in Lodi, according to BoozyBurbs. The "Mochinut" is a doughnut made out of mochi, sticky sweet...
