thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire

Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
Education
City
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with an overturned vehicle and possible entrapment on the Garden State Parkway southbound near mike marker 89. We have a report from a follower that traffic is completely stopped on the southbound side of the parkway in this area. The original calls asked for back up assistance due to entrapment(s) but was canceled a few moments later. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
#Fire Marshal#Structure Fire
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Education
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?

The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY

Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

