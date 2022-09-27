Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs gives final sermon during Sunday service
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Pastor Frank Pomeroy of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs gave his last sermon as the official church lead pastor during Sunday morning service. Pastor Pomeroy, affectionately known as “Pastor Frank,” brought his more than 20 years of pastorship to a close after keeping his...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High School student arrested in connection with lockdown at campus
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies. The boy is being held in...
KSAT 12
The disappearance of great-grandmother Pauline Diaz: South Texas Crime Stories
63-year-old Pauline Diaz was walking out of the HEB she worked at on the Southeast Side off of Southeast Military Dr and Goliad. It was about 2 p.m. on December 7, 2010, when Diaz was seen on surveillance video walking out of the grocery store and talking with a woman.
Rojas scheduled to face arraignment on a murder charge
DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – Sone Quintero Rojas was scheduled to face arraignment on a murder charge Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the DeWitt County Courthouse. Rojas did not have an attorney, so his arraignment has been delayed with no future court date scheduled. Rojas has been in the DeWitt County Jail since early August. He faces a murder charge in...
San Marcos police adding traffic enforcement to road near Texas State
Police are increasing their presence starting in October.
KSAT 12
Southside High School student arrested after being caught with gun at school
SAN ANTONIO – A Southside High School student was arrested Monday after being found with a gun at school, Southside ISD Superintendent Rolando Ramirez confirmed. In a letter to parents, Ramirez said the gun was not loaded. “Southside ISD will not tolerate any threats or behavior of this kind...
KTSA
Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
Found remains end search for missing Texas man, 'friend' of victim in custody
A missing person case has turned into a murder investigation after the discovery of human remains near San Antonio, police said.
fox7austin.com
Southeast Austin neighborhood calls for help following recent string of gun violence
AUSTIN, Texas - Gun violence has filled the streets in one Southeast Austin neighborhood. Bullet holes can be seen in almost every other house. Bullets holes, not one or two, but hundreds can be seen in several houses in the Indian Hills neighborhood off East William Cannon Drive in Southeast Austin.
tpr.org
Parents panicked after false reports of school shooting; staff, SAPD praised for response
TUESDAY on "The Source" — Last week, local law enforcement responded to false reports of an active shooter at Jefferson High School. After notice was given, some parents rushed to the school on high alert. Many of the them were angry, visibly upset and frightened because their children were not released.
KSAT 12
‘Oversight on my part’: Judge Speedlin Gonzalez found with loaded gun at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – A loaded handgun was found in the carry-on luggage of Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez at San Antonio International Airport last week, records obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Judge Speedlin Gonzalez, who was attempting to catch an early morning flight to Miami...
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man charged with intoxication manslaughter sentenced 8 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. Sergio Vasquez took a plea deal in the case. Vasquez is convicted of striking 20-year-old Wayne Willett in the 13400 block of Nacogdoches Road in November 2020. Willett was on his...
'They took her from us' | Family demands justice after a mother was shot and killed after a fight at a local sports bar
SAN ANTONIO — A night out for a San Antonio family ended in murder. Samantha Gonzales was shot and killed while leaving a bar on the east side. Her sister, who was there Sunday, spoke to KENS 5 and shared what happened. Meanwhile, San Antonio Police are still looking for the shooter.
KSAT 12
Central Texas woman lied about husband’s military disability, defrauded VA and SSA of more than $300,000, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas woman was found guilty of fraud after she lied about her’s husband’s disability from his time in the U.S. Army, according to federal officials. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, of Dripping Springs, was convicted by a federal jury in San Antonio on...
San Antonio H-E-B finds urn filled with ashes left behind in parking lot
Are you missing a cremated loved one? You can claim them at SAPD headquarters.
KSAT 12
Schertz family has an ‘exciting’ encounter with a porcupine walking along their fence
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz family got a particularly prickly surprise visitor Tuesday morning — a porcupine. Dania Wilkerson told KSAT that her husband Wesley went to go check on the family’s two miniature schnauzers who were barking outside when he spotted the animal. “At first we...
KSAT 12
Front and Center: Local Air Force training instructors at JBSA-Lackland take pride in Hispanic heritage
SAN ANTONIO – A group of Air Force training instructors at JBSA-Lackland are celebrating their Hispanic Heritage this month in a subtle, yet powerful way. Master Sgt. Adriana Romero was born in Bogota, Colombia. She immigrated to the U.S. with her parents when she was just 11 years old.
KSAT 12
Fight inside East Side bar led to deadly shooting of woman, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who died after being shot outside an East Side bar was among a group of people who earlier had been involved in a fight inside the business. They found Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the back seat of a car in...
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
