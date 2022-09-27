Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Front and Center: Local Air Force training instructors at JBSA-Lackland take pride in Hispanic heritage
SAN ANTONIO – A group of Air Force training instructors at JBSA-Lackland are celebrating their Hispanic Heritage this month in a subtle, yet powerful way. Master Sgt. Adriana Romero was born in Bogota, Colombia. She immigrated to the U.S. with her parents when she was just 11 years old.
KSAT 12
Oldest nonprofit of its kind in San Antonio also a mainstay in Uvalde for over 20 years
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a century after the oldest human service nonprofit in San Antonio began in 1903, Family Service was based out of Robb Elementary in 2000 when it brought its array of programs to Uvalde and the surrounding rural communities. Ironically, 22 years later, the horrific loss...
KSAT 12
TruLight Ministries scales back on beds for kids amid inflation, need for foster care funding
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation is hitting nonprofit organizations that give children a safe place to sleep. Foster care homes have had to make adjustments to care for those children in need. “To be here and to see that our kids are needing help and don’t get the help they...
KSAT 12
4th grade teacher at Huebner Elementary named KSAT’s Educator of the Month
SAN ANTONIO – School is in full swing and we are back to recognizing our area educators. For the month of August, we are shining a spotlight on a fourth grade teacher at Huebner Elementary. Tracey Sawyer Moreno has been named KSAT’s Educator of the Month. ”It’s just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
seguintoday.com
More council candidates make formal announcements
(Seguin) — The races for Seguin City Council are all set, and three more candidates have used recent council meetings to formally announce their candidacies. City Council candidates Jason Biesenbach, Bill Keller and Jim Lievens all made their formal announcements before the filing deadline ended and were featured in individual stories at that time. Since that date, three other candidates have stepped up to the mic at council meetings to inform the council and the public about their runs for office and their plans for the future.
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
San Antonio's first all-women barbershop also takes pride in its Hispanic roots
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barbershop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all-female barbershop, and one with roots in Hispanic culture. "We want you to feel like you're in your friend or homie's garage just getting a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seguintoday.com
A Matador Classic
Lula Jean Brawner was a member of the Seguin High School Class of 1943 and a clarinet player in the Matador Band. Recently, her son, Sam Wotipka of New Braunfels, came across his mother’s band practice uniform and generously donated it to the Matador Band. Marc Telles, Seguin High School band director and district fine arts director accepted the gift on behalf of Seguin ISD. Courtesy photo.
seguintoday.com
CCSCT awarded $150,000 “Fund for Veterans’ Assistance” Grant
Community Council of South-Central Texas to provide financial assistance to area Veterans through. (Guadalupe County) — The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) announced that CCSCT’s, “Veterans’ Financial Assistance Program,” was selected as a 2022-2023 $150,000.00 General Assistance Grantee by the Texas Veterans Commission. Last...
Column: More than thrifty finds are at Goodwill San Antonio
Goodwill is so much more than just a thrift store. When you donate or shop at a nearby Goodwill store, you help community members achieve an opportunity towards upward mobility.
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5
TruLight127 asking for community financial support for foster children
SAN ANTONIO — Economic struggles and inflation have put financial strains on nonprofits around the country. TruLight127 Ministries just west of Seguin in Guadalupe County has not been immune to the struggle. They depend on community support to house upwards of thirty five foster children at the TruLight Village. We spoke with CEO Sondra Ajasin about the situation, and it's not enabling them to serve as many children as they normally would.
Greg Abbott v. Beto O'Rourke: How to watch the Texas Governor Debate
The debate will be in Edinburg.
New Braunfels approves grant with SPARK Small Business Center
The SPARK Small Business Center provides free advising, market research, referrals and workshops for small businesses. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) New Braunfels City Council approved a $210,000 grant from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. to renew a contract with the SPARK Small Business Center during its Sept. 12 regular meeting.
seguintoday.com
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church
(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
KSAT 12
USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather
San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
New Braunfels City Council approves $500K utility assistance expansion
The New Braunfels Food Bank, the Community Council of South Central Texas, the Family Life Center and the Salvation Army are the local nonprofits that will assist in allocating the $500,000. (Courtesy Unsplash) During their Sept. 12 regular meeting, the New Braunfels City Council approved up to $500,000 from the...
Pleasanton Express
Out and About in Atascosa County
When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
Comments / 2