(Seguin) — The races for Seguin City Council are all set, and three more candidates have used recent council meetings to formally announce their candidacies. City Council candidates Jason Biesenbach, Bill Keller and Jim Lievens all made their formal announcements before the filing deadline ended and were featured in individual stories at that time. Since that date, three other candidates have stepped up to the mic at council meetings to inform the council and the public about their runs for office and their plans for the future.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO