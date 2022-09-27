ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Seguin, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
Pleasanton Express

Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2

The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
PLEASANTON, TX
seguintoday.com

More council candidates make formal announcements

(Seguin) — The races for Seguin City Council are all set, and three more candidates have used recent council meetings to formally announce their candidacies. City Council candidates Jason Biesenbach, Bill Keller and Jim Lievens all made their formal announcements before the filing deadline ended and were featured in individual stories at that time. Since that date, three other candidates have stepped up to the mic at council meetings to inform the council and the public about their runs for office and their plans for the future.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Abortion Rights#United Nations#March For Life#Charity#The Radiance Foundation
seguintoday.com

A Matador Classic

Lula Jean Brawner was a member of the Seguin High School Class of 1943 and a clarinet player in the Matador Band. Recently, her son, Sam Wotipka of New Braunfels, came across his mother’s band practice uniform and generously donated it to the Matador Band. Marc Telles, Seguin High School band director and district fine arts director accepted the gift on behalf of Seguin ISD. Courtesy photo.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

CCSCT awarded $150,000 “Fund for Veterans’ Assistance” Grant

Community Council of South-Central Texas to provide financial assistance to area Veterans through. (Guadalupe County) — The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) announced that CCSCT’s, “Veterans’ Financial Assistance Program,” was selected as a 2022-2023 $150,000.00 General Assistance Grantee by the Texas Veterans Commission. Last...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Charities
KENS 5

TruLight127 asking for community financial support for foster children

SAN ANTONIO — Economic struggles and inflation have put financial strains on nonprofits around the country. TruLight127 Ministries just west of Seguin in Guadalupe County has not been immune to the struggle. They depend on community support to house upwards of thirty five foster children at the TruLight Village. We spoke with CEO Sondra Ajasin about the situation, and it's not enabling them to serve as many children as they normally would.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church

(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather

San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About in Atascosa County

When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy