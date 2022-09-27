Read full article on original website
Related
The Cottage Irish Pub welcomes packed house on San Antonio's Broadway
Get an authentic feeling of an Irish country cottage.
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
First Look: The Cottage Irish Pub brings cozy, lived-in vibes to San Antonio's Broadway corridor
The new pub features an extensive menu, more than a dozen beers on draft and a welcoming feel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
dewittcountytoday.com
The Gray Barn Mercantile opens in Downtown Cuero
The vacant buildings to beautiful historic downtown Cuero are slowly starting to be occupied. Last Thursday, The Gray Barn Mercantile, owned by Cheryl Walyuchow, officially held its grand opening at a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. “I decided that I wanted to do something different, so...
seguintoday.com
A Matador Classic
Lula Jean Brawner was a member of the Seguin High School Class of 1943 and a clarinet player in the Matador Band. Recently, her son, Sam Wotipka of New Braunfels, came across his mother’s band practice uniform and generously donated it to the Matador Band. Marc Telles, Seguin High School band director and district fine arts director accepted the gift on behalf of Seguin ISD. Courtesy photo.
Pleasanton Express
Out and About in Atascosa County
When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Column: More than thrifty finds are at Goodwill San Antonio
Goodwill is so much more than just a thrift store. When you donate or shop at a nearby Goodwill store, you help community members achieve an opportunity towards upward mobility.
Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant opens first New Braunfels restaurant
The Tex-Mex restaurant opened earlier this month.
Warm days, but cooler nights ahead
While our friends in Florida continue to deal with the impacts of Hurricane Ian, we're as clear as can be here in Central Texas. -- Nick Bannin
St. Philip's College serves up 5-star meal in student-run restaurant
It's one of the Eastside's best kept secrets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
New La Gloria location at Brooks on San Antonio's South Side now open for dinner
The long-awaited restaurant, operated by high-profile chef Johnny Hernandez, will begin serving lunch in the coming weeks.
Report: This restaurant serves up the most delicious sandwiches in Texas
When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?
KSAT 12
Schertz family has an ‘exciting’ encounter with a porcupine walking along their fence
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz family got a particularly prickly surprise visitor Tuesday morning — a porcupine. Dania Wilkerson told KSAT that her husband Wesley went to go check on the family’s two miniature schnauzers who were barking outside when he spotted the animal. “At first we...
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ could soon serve Kyle
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission will vote Sept. 27 on a potential Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to be located at 19430 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy Lingle Design Group Inc.) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on a conditional-use permit Sept. 27 for the construction...
KSAT 12
SeaWorld San Antonio announces one-of-a-kind water coaster to open in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – A new coaster will make a splash when it opens at SeaWorld San Antonio next year. The theme park on Tuesday announced that Catapult Falls, the world’s first launched flume coaster, will open in 2023. Catapult Falls involves 11 eight-person carts that send riders through...
Comments / 0