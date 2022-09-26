ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Hill

Supreme Court trust at record low: Gallup

Public trust of the U.S. Supreme Court is at a record low, according to a Gallup poll published on Thursday. Forty-seven percent of adults surveyed earlier this month said that they trust the court, 6 percentage points lower than the previous record low of 53 percent reported in 2015. Last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Commercial Dispatch

EPA preparing plan to help fix Jackson’s water system

JACKSON — The federal government wants to work with officials in Mississippi’s capital city to reach a legal agreement that ensures Jackson can sustain its water system in the future, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said Monday. Federal attorneys also sent a letter to city officials Monday...
JACKSON, MS
Michigan Advance

Faith leaders urge minimum wage hike, expanded child tax credit as Congress nears recess

WASHINGTON — Faith leaders pressed Congress to pass voting rights legislation, a $15 minimum wage and a permanent expansion of the child tax credit during a Thursday briefing on Capitol Hill. “Poverty is a policy choice,” Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and president of Repairers of the Breach, said to lawmakers. […] The post Faith leaders urge minimum wage hike, expanded child tax credit as Congress nears recess appeared first on Michigan Advance.
INCOME TAX
Michigan Advance

Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week—a success that […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
