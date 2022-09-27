Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High School student arrested in connection with lockdown at campus
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies. The boy is being held in...
KSAT 12
Southside High School student arrested after being caught with gun at school
SAN ANTONIO – A Southside High School student was arrested Monday after being found with a gun at school, Southside ISD Superintendent Rolando Ramirez confirmed. In a letter to parents, Ramirez said the gun was not loaded. “Southside ISD will not tolerate any threats or behavior of this kind...
Rojas scheduled to face arraignment on a murder charge
DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – Sone Quintero Rojas was scheduled to face arraignment on a murder charge Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the DeWitt County Courthouse. Rojas did not have an attorney, so his arraignment has been delayed with no future court date scheduled. Rojas has been in the DeWitt County Jail since early August. He faces a murder charge in...
KTSA
Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
KSAT 12
The disappearance of great-grandmother Pauline Diaz: South Texas Crime Stories
63-year-old Pauline Diaz was walking out of the HEB she worked at on the Southeast Side off of Southeast Military Dr and Goliad. It was about 2 p.m. on December 7, 2010, when Diaz was seen on surveillance video walking out of the grocery store and talking with a woman.
tpr.org
Parents panicked after false reports of school shooting; staff, SAPD praised for response
TUESDAY on "The Source" — Last week, local law enforcement responded to false reports of an active shooter at Jefferson High School. After notice was given, some parents rushed to the school on high alert. Many of the them were angry, visibly upset and frightened because their children were not released.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man charged with intoxication manslaughter sentenced 8 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. Sergio Vasquez took a plea deal in the case. Vasquez is convicted of striking 20-year-old Wayne Willett in the 13400 block of Nacogdoches Road in November 2020. Willett was on his...
Remains of missing Schertz man Jacob Dubois found by police
Dubois was last seen on March 7, 2021.
San Marcos police adding traffic enforcement to road near Texas State
Police are increasing their presence starting in October.
APD: Man hit Tesla employee with his vehicle at charging station
The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who harassed a Tesla employee and hit them with his car in late August.
KENS 5
Teenager arrested for deadly hit and run on the northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run accident. San Antonio Police said it happened just before midnight last Wednesday near Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane. Seth Mendellhall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting...
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
kgns.tv
Accused serial killer’s motion to suppress evidence denied
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The statement and evidence gathered by the man accused of killing four women back in 2018 will be part of the trial. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Judge Oscar Hale denied the motion filed by Juan David Ortiz to suppress the search done and testimony he gave the night of his arrest.
KSAT 12
‘Oversight on my part’: Judge Speedlin Gonzalez found with loaded gun at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – A loaded handgun was found in the carry-on luggage of Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez at San Antonio International Airport last week, records obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Judge Speedlin Gonzalez, who was attempting to catch an early morning flight to Miami...
KSAT 12
Central Texas woman lied about husband’s military disability, defrauded VA and SSA of more than $300,000, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas woman was found guilty of fraud after she lied about her’s husband’s disability from his time in the U.S. Army, according to federal officials. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, of Dripping Springs, was convicted by a federal jury in San Antonio on...
KSAT 12
Human remains identified as 22-year-old man who disappeared in March 2021, Schertz police say
SAN ANTONIO – Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department. Jacob Dubois’ remains were found on Sept. 10 in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, according to Comal County deputies and Schertz police. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office notified Schertz police about the discovery on Sept. 14, and authorities expedited the identification of the remains.
fox7austin.com
Police, first responders working to put out brush fire in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - Police and first responders are tracking a brush fire in Buda. Buda police said the brush fire is currently burning in Southeast Buda near Suffield Drive and Dacy Lane. Drivers and residents should expect road closures at Apple Blossom St/Dacy Ln, Kelly Smith Ln, Industrial Way and...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash still not identified
AUSTIN, Texas - Police have not identified the woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35. The crash happened on September 23 at around 6:46 a.m. in the 11500 block of North I-35 southbound service road. The Austin Police Department says the initial investigation shows that a woman was walking...
KTSA
SAPD looking for two suspects after robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at a south side Burlington Coat Factory. Investigators say the robbery happened in the 2900-hundred block of SW Military Drive, and Crime Stoppers is offering a...
