ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Cibolo, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Guadalupe County, TX
Crime & Safety
Cibolo, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steele High Schools#Lanier High School#Cibolo Detective
KENS 5

Teenager arrested for deadly hit and run on the northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run accident. San Antonio Police said it happened just before midnight last Wednesday near Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane. Seth Mendellhall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KSAT 12

VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head

Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Accused serial killer’s motion to suppress evidence denied

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The statement and evidence gathered by the man accused of killing four women back in 2018 will be part of the trial. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Judge Oscar Hale denied the motion filed by Juan David Ortiz to suppress the search done and testimony he gave the night of his arrest.
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

Human remains identified as 22-year-old man who disappeared in March 2021, Schertz police say

SAN ANTONIO – Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department. Jacob Dubois’ remains were found on Sept. 10 in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, according to Comal County deputies and Schertz police. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office notified Schertz police about the discovery on Sept. 14, and authorities expedited the identification of the remains.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Police, first responders working to put out brush fire in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - Police and first responders are tracking a brush fire in Buda. Buda police said the brush fire is currently burning in Southeast Buda near Suffield Drive and Dacy Lane. Drivers and residents should expect road closures at Apple Blossom St/Dacy Ln, Kelly Smith Ln, Industrial Way and...
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash still not identified

AUSTIN, Texas - Police have not identified the woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35. The crash happened on September 23 at around 6:46 a.m. in the 11500 block of North I-35 southbound service road. The Austin Police Department says the initial investigation shows that a woman was walking...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy