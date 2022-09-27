Read full article on original website
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
wkvi.com
Two North Judson Residents Arrested Following Pursuit
Two people from North Judson were arrested Monday, September 26 following a pursuit that began in Starke County. Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith says a vehicle had been reported stolen from a home south of Knox. A Knox City Police Department officer spotted the suspected stolen vehicle. The officer was reportedly able to confirm it was the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop for police and continued into La Porte County. La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to deploy stop sticks which aided in slowing the vehicle, according to the report.
wkvi.com
Knox Man Arrested on Several Charges while on School Property
A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, September 28 on several charges following an investigation into a call about a suspicious person. Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith said the Knox City Police Department received information abut a suspicious man pushing a child in a stroller while walking in front of traffic on Culver Road. The man then walked toward the rear of the Starke County Public Library – Henry F. Schricker Branch.
wkvi.com
Michael Anthony “Mike” Borth
Michael Anthony “Mike” Borth, age 63, of Plymouth, Indiana passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. Mike was born October 23, 1958 in Watseka, Illinois. He was a very loving uncle, great uncle and friend. He loved to tickle and play. He was a very strong man and would pick us up and spin us around when we were kids. He loved to wrestle with his great niece and nephews. Mike would always, without fail, ask how everyone in the family was doing. He was just a kind man! Mike enjoyed sports; especially when he could talk about baseball and basketball. Mike could always tell you who was leading in the conference and why the team was not doing well or why they were doing well. He would attend Plymouth high school basketball and football games regularly. Mike assisted the basketball team by sweeping the floor after the 2nd quarter and was in charge of the football kicking tee for all the home football games. Mike attended a local church, Plymouth Wesleyan Church for many years and attended the Bereans class. He enjoyed going on outings and having friends that would surround him with Christ’s love. Mike was a staple at Marshall-Starke where he had many friends and staff members who have loved him dearly over the years. While at Marshall-Starke, he would make lunches for St. Thomas Head Start and take them to the children. Mike would participate in recycling for MSDC weekly, and helped at Kaleidoscope in Plymouth. He enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels as well as bowling, watching movies and attending sporting events with his friends.
wkvi.com
David Arthur Vessely
David Arthur Vessely, 75, a lifelong resident of North Judson, Indiana and revered Husband, Father, Son, and Friend, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Born in Chicago on June 6th, 1947 to Woodrow Augustine and Marie Cecelia (Baker) Vessely, David graduated...
wkvi.com
Shirley Genette (Meeker) Scaggs
A blessed soul and one who blessed us departed to heaven on Wednesday. morning, August 24, 2022. Shirley Genette (Meeker) Scaggs, age 85 of. LaPorte, Indiana, was a mother, grandmother, a hard worker, a good. friend, and a radiant beam of sunshine. She was born on February 28,. 1937, in...
wkvi.com
City of Knox Budget Adopted
The Knox City Council adopted the 2023 budget during their meeting Tuesday night. The council held a public hearing on the proposed budget on September 13. At that meeting, the council opened the floor for public comment with no comments made. According to the notice on the Indiana Gateway website,...
wkvi.com
Culver Town Council Accepts Resignation of Building Commissioner
The Culver Town Council members were presented with the resignation of Building Commissioner Chuck DeWitt Tuesday night. There was no discussion beyond that, and the council accepted the resignation. As a result, the council agreed to appoint Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe into the interim position until a plan is made moving forward in that office.
wkvi.com
Ronnie E. Shepherd
Ronnie E. Shepherd, age 75, of Knox, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Ronnie was born September 10, 1947, in Knox, to Vernon and Elizabeth (Estok) Shepherd, both deceased. He is survived by his children, Julie Hoff (Tim) of Rochester, IN, Phillip Freet of Knox, and Jason Shepherd (Crystal) of...
wkvi.com
Beverly J. Oesterreich
Beverly J. Oesterreich, age 78, of Knox, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home. Beverly was born September 30, 1943 in Evanston, Illinois to Bert and Dorothy Hill, both deceased. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Woods (Joseph) of Knox and David Oesterreich (Rachel) of Knox, her...
wkvi.com
Knox Community School Board Holds Public Hearing on Proposed 2023 Budget
The Knox Community School Board opened a public hearing last week to take comments on the proposed 2023 budget. According to the budget notice on Indiana Gateway, the corporation’s total advertised budget is $21,218,632, with a Rainy Day fund at about $978,000, Debt Service at $2.3 million, Education Fund at $12.8 million and Operations Fund at about $4.9 million.
wkvi.com
Knoxtoberfest is Back!
This year’s Knoxtoberfest is set for another fantastic kick-off to the fall season. The one-day event Saturday, October 1 begins with beef tips tasting at 12 p.m. in downtown Knox. Lamb shoulder tasting will be at 2 p.m. and corn ribs will follow at 4 p.m. Awards will be given to the best tasting food at 6 p.m. CT.
