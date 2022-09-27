Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Saunders: Crazy congestion
I didn’t think it was possible! The roundabout is gridlocked. Not a traffic controller in sight. Traffic is literally backed up and into the Highlands underground garage! Unbelievable! And, farther up Maroon Creek Road, which is only one road feeding in and out of Aspen. I wonder how this...
Aspen Times
Seeber: Please let us park at Tiehack
Dear Tiehack residents: Today, we received the unfortunate news that Aspen School District employees were no longer allowed to park in the Tiehack parking lot. I am wondering why this is the case, especially as the entire town is under construction, and driving anywhere seems to take a toll on both time and mental health.
Aspen Times
Aspen Film gets city council’s OK to buy Isis Theatre
FilmFest kicked off on Tuesday, and, to the delight of its organizer, Aspen Film, there was no drama with Aspen City Council as its audience. The council in a 5-0 vote approved Aspen’s Film purchase of the Isis Theatre, which has a closing date of Oct. 14. Aspen Film will acquire the movie house portion of the Isis Theatre building — which comprises four screens between the ground-level and below-ground spaces, two concession stands and restroom facilities — by paying off its $2.1 million debt obligation to the city.
Aspen Times
Hauenstein: Old things need to be fixed
A bridge cannot be voted out of office. CDOT is not up for re-election. The reason there is such a cluster of traffic is that the Castle Creek bridge is old and decrepit. It needed a knee replacement to prevent it from falling down. If you want to see how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Times
Bauer: Joe Disalvo is not Bob Braudis
I’m supporting Michael Buglione for Pitkin County Sheriff. I was hired by Bob Braudis in 1988 to be a patrol deputy. I was a deputy and a patrol director for 24 years, resigning in 2012, two years into DiSalvo’s first term. One of the first things Braudis told...
Aspen Times
Stephenson: Left to pick up after
I will shortly be sending a substantive letter but wished to point out that at the well-attended and informative Woody Creek Caucus meeting, Sheriff DiSalvo left dozens of fliers and literature on the floor of the Aspen Community School gym. He and his entourage left, and the Michael Buglione supporters,...
Aspen Times
Vallario: DiSalvo for sheriff
There is only one real choice for sheriff, and that is Joe DiSalvo. Sheriff DiSalvo always has the best interests of the citizens of Pitkin County in mind whenever making any decision. His compassionate philosophy is in line with what the citizens of Pitkin County want and expect. Not only does he bear the responsibility of being the sheriff, but also, as a long-time resident of Pitkin County, he is involved in many aspects of the community beyond his professional scope.
Aspen Times
Mulcahy: Time for new sheriff
We like Joe DiSalvo personally and volunteered for his charity events, but power corrupts. Term limits are necessary. Please vote for Democrat Michael Buglione for sheriff. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Times
Gonzalez: County better for DiSalvo
I’m writing to voice my strong support for Mr. DiSalvo for sheriff. As a citizen of this community, I have had nothing but positive experiences with the entirety of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. I believe Pitkin County is a better place under Mr. DiSalvo, due to his...
Aspen Times
Klinger: Meanspirited inquiry
I’m trying to accommodate the point of David Hale’s column asking “What makes real Christians?” (The Aspen Times, Commentary, Sept. 23). Since he professes not to be one, why does he care?. It’s not like he finds anything good to say about any of them, and...
Aspen Times
Aspen, CO
170
Followers
0
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Aspen, Colorado.https://www.aspentimes.com
Comments / 0