Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
Michigan honors Dametrius Walker with game ball, GoFundMe support: Harbaugh talks Meechie's impact
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan honored Dametrius Walker with a game ball after beating Maryland. The Wolverines also helped the former three-star recruit, who is battling rare bone cancer, by supporting his GoFundMe to pay medical bills. Jim Harbaugh discussed 'Meechie's' impact on U-M with us.
Michigan State basketball reaches out to 5-star SG Jamari Phillips
Tom Izzo has been rejuvenized this offseason. It’s good to see the Michigan State basketball coach really take a step back and realize that he has the tools to win at least one more title before he retires. Not only is he in love with the game like he...
What Mel Tucker is emphasizing after watching Michigan State football game film
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s time with the tape of Michigan State football’s humbling home loss to Minnesota pointed to some obvious problems. The solutions? He’s not saying. “For me,...
Fox17
FULL INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh talks Blake Corum's big day, preparing JJ McCarthy for the road at Iowa
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh talked with WXYZ about Blake Corum's big day against Maryland, preparing JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines for the road at Iowa, and Dametrius "Meechie" Walker's impact on the program. Watch as Harbaugh shows off the Wolverines fueling and nutrition station inside the football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event
Schools invited to the event are all predominantly white, while more diverse schools were not included on the list.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?
Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
83-year-old Right to Life volunteer shot while canvassing described as ‘very strong lady’’
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer allegedly shot while passing out pamphlets is described by others in the organization as “a very strong lady.”. The woman was shot in the shoulder while going door-to-door, talking with people about Proposal 3 on the Michigan ballot. “She’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Stars Come to Lansing for Charity Softball Game
Have you already made your plans for this Friday night, September 30th? If you have, cancel them. If you haven't, make em for the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts!. This event is no stranger to Lansing. The event, put on by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
New GISD Fire Training Facility will be first of its kind in Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Genesee Intermediate School District today broke ground on what will soon be the state’s only fire training facility that is not owned by a municipality’s department. It’s a first-of-its-kind fire training facility that will allow the district to more than double its...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Texas man tries to bring 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine to Metro Detroit in truck full of wine
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Texas man has been sentenced for hiding 406 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in a truck full of wine and trying to bring it to Metro Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers stopped a truck driven by Roque Carranza-Alvarado in the area of Parma, Michigan,...
Comments / 0