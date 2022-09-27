FilmFest kicked off on Tuesday, and, to the delight of its organizer, Aspen Film, there was no drama with Aspen City Council as its audience. The council in a 5-0 vote approved Aspen’s Film purchase of the Isis Theatre, which has a closing date of Oct. 14. Aspen Film will acquire the movie house portion of the Isis Theatre building — which comprises four screens between the ground-level and below-ground spaces, two concession stands and restroom facilities — by paying off its $2.1 million debt obligation to the city.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO