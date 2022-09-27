Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Body of missing US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found in Nepal Himalayas
A search team retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak. Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain, after a successful summit with her partner Jim...
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American ski-climber Hilaree Nelson's body was discovered Wednesday by rescuers in Nepal. She had been missing for two days while skiing down Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain. Nelson, 49, fell off the mountain Monday as she skied with partner Jim Morrison. A spokesman for...
Varying details of accident that led to disappearance of famed ski mountaineer emerge
Yesterday, news broke that Telluride resident and famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson went missing on 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu in Nepal. While it was initially reported that Nelson had fallen into a 25-meter crevasse, varying accounts are now emerging. According to an article published by Everest Chronicle that cited Nelson's outfitter,...
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Climber plunges 100ft to their death from Colorado mountain just days after another hiker was killed on state peak
A CLIMBER has plunged 100ft to his death from a peak in Colorado, just days after a hiker plummeted to her death on the same mountain. The most recent victim, who has not been identified, was killed after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak on Wednesday, a Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue spokesman said.
Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Died During Expedition in Nepal
She became the first known woman to climb both Everest and Lhotse in the span of 24 hours back in 2012.
Hilaree Nelson, Famed Ski Mountaineer and The North Face Ambassador, Found Dead on Mount Manaslu in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, ski mountaineer and an ambassador for The North Face, has died. According to multiple reports, the body of Nelson, 49, was located by rescuers on the southern slope of Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth highest mountain in the world. Nelson’s death was confirmed today by the Embassy of the United States in Nepal. “We are deeply saddened by the death of American adventurer and mountaineer Hilaree Nelson at Manaslu Mountain. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nelson. Her spirit and bravery will continue to inspire us,” the embassy wrote via Twitter. Reports surfaced...
Washington Examiner
Body of missing US skier found two days after she fell 2,000 feet in Himalayas
The body of American skier Hilaree Nelson has been recovered two days after she went missing while skiing in Nepal. Nelson, 49, had just finished climbing Nepal's Manaslu peak with her partner Jim Morrison before she slipped and fell while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain. Officials stated that Nelson's body was "badly damaged" and that it took more than an hour to retrieve her body from the snow, according to the Daily Mail.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rocky Mountain National Park Recovers Body of 25-Year-Old Climber on Longs Peak
Over the weekend, Rocky Mountain National Park announced that an unidentified man had died somewhere near the Keyhole Route of Longs Peak. As of September 20, the park has recovered the body of Russell Jacobs, 25, from Westminster, Colorado. On Friday, Jacobs had gotten lost on the 14,259-feet-tall Longs Peak...
Prolific ski mountaineer, Telluride resident, found dead after accident in Nepal
The body of famed ski mountaineer and Telluride resident Hilaree Nelson has been recovered from Nepal's 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu, the 8th-highest mountain in the world. "There are no words to describe the love for this woman, my life partner, my lover, my best friend, and my mountain partner," wrote Nelson's partner Jim Morrison in a social media post regarding her tragic death.
Famed ski mountaineer of Telluride missing on 26,781-foot peak
UPDATE [9/27/22]: Varied accounts of what happened continue to emerge, as is often the case with breaking news coming from remote, high-elevation terrain. While initial reports from Nepal pointed to Nelson falling into a crevasse, other accounts now point to a fall off of a cliff. Read more about this update and these varied reports here. As of last report, the search for Nelson continues.
Can Solvang overcome 'Danish Mafia' to become the next Carmel?
The Central Coast town Solvang built its signature faux-traditional Danish village in the 1940s and the townspeople are plotting a revamp. A new generation of world-class chefs, barkeeps and merchants is making steady gains to revitalize Solvang. Yet they’re discovering that changing a beloved place’s carefully orchestrated image — transforming Solvang from a spot to roll in on a tour bus and grab a mini Danish flag into a true destination — is a heady task. One bar owner called it a bureaucratic nightmare and described to SFGATE the cohort who is resisting any change. “All they seem to care about is their bakeries. We call it the Danish Mafia and it’s true. It’s well known that’s what’s happening. A small group of people made decisions for everyone.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
"It's Totally Fabricated To Make Travelers Feel Like That": People Are Sharing Their Most "Underwhelming" Travel Experience From Around The World
"It was way more touristy than I expected but I guess I was being naive. As soon as I got there, I couldn't wait for the tour to end."
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Comments / 0