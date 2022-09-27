Hilaree Nelson, ski mountaineer and an ambassador for The North Face, has died. According to multiple reports, the body of Nelson, 49, was located by rescuers on the southern slope of Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth highest mountain in the world. Nelson’s death was confirmed today by the Embassy of the United States in Nepal. “We are deeply saddened by the death of American adventurer and mountaineer Hilaree Nelson at Manaslu Mountain. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nelson. Her spirit and bravery will continue to inspire us,” the embassy wrote via Twitter. Reports surfaced...

