In New Drive for Growth, UK Grocer Asda Selects Dassault Systèmes’ Planning and Optimization Solutions to Transform its Transport Operations

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Asda, the third-largest grocer in the U.K., has selected Dassault Systèmes’ solutions to transform its in-house transport operations. Asda can leverage powerful planning and optimization capabilities that improve efficiency and sustainability, and strengthen its ability to offer high quality and convenient services to more than 18 million customers per week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005728/en/

Photo courtesy of Asda

Asda will deploy the “Perfect Logistics” industry solution experience, which leverages DELMIA Quintiq applications and is based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, across the U.K. and Ireland to integrate and optimize the flow of goods between its suppliers, distribution centers and stores. In one virtual planning environment, Asda can rely on supply chain data, logistics resources and insights to implement optimal delivery strategies, efficiently use resources, and centralize the planning process of its transport logistics services. The visibility and the control provided by DELMIA Quintiq applications enable Asda to deliver on key performance indicators such as reduced transportation costs and improved operational efficiencies and on-time delivery.

“Perfect Logistics” including DELMIA Quintiq will also help Asda boost its environmental performance in an industry where sustainability has become a business imperative. Asda gains the flexibility and agility to optimize transportation routes, which reduces empty mileage, makes the most of return journeys and maximizes capacity utilization. These improvements are key contributors for lowering emissions and fuel consumption and achieving more sustainable business operations.

Asda’s logistics services encompass 39 operations in different regions processing billions of cases and millions of deliveries to supermarkets, supercenters, superstores, and pick-up and drop-off points each year. In 2015, Asda diversified its services by introducing its “toyou” parcel solution, which offers consumers the convenience of returning or collecting purchases from third-party online retailers at more than 600 Asda stores. For Asda, deploying industry-leading technologies to seamlessly integrate and optimize these and other innovative services as part of its end-to-end logistics operations is key for excelling at cost competitiveness and customer service in a demanding marketplace.

“We needed a flexible solution that meets the needs of our business. Through the use of Dassault Systèmes’ logistics planner, we will be able to move goods quickly, efficiently and cost effectively across our supply ecosystem. Everyone managing our transport operations can see exactly the same picture, and our primary and secondary distribution can work in sync across planning and execution. We can receive instant feedback on our decisions,” said Paul Anastasiou, Senior Director – Parcel Services, Logistics Technology and Operating Models, Asda. “Dassault Systèmes’ experience in the retail sector, software capabilities, and the expertise of its implementation partner The Logic Factory, are key elements of our transformation journey.”

“Retailers must be able to set themselves apart from cost-cutting competition while taking driver skills, CO2 emissions and transportation costs into consideration. This requires sustainable business operations that optimize energy, materials and human resources,” said Philippe Loeb, Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Dassault Systèmes provides the only solutions capable of handling such complexity. It delivers unmatched functionalities that transform retail logistics from a cost center to an efficient, more sustainable value driver.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the consumer packaged goods & retail industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/consumer-packaged-goods-retail

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON TWITTER

Share this on Twitter: Third-largest grocer in the UK @Asda selects @Dassault3DS @3DSdelmia to transform its logistics #3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

TwitterFacebookLinkedInYoutube

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005728/en/

CONTACT: Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73North America

Greg SABEY

greg.sabey@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3790EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288India

Kriti ASHOK

kriti.ashok@3ds.com

+91 9741310607Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653AP South

Jessica TAN

jessica.tan@3ds.com

+65 6511 6248

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FRANCE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION SUPERMARKET DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT RETAIL

SOURCE: Dassault Systèmes

PUB: 09/27/2022 01:00 AM/DISC: 09/27/2022 01:02 AM