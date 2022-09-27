Senior living provider hit with disability discrimination suit after failed drug test, job-offer revocation

Read full article on original website
Florida Sheriff Found Largely Responsible For Teen’s 2014 Death, Ordered To Pay $15M
Fourteen-year-old Andrew Joseph III was struck and killed by a car while he was trying to cross a highway after Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies ejected him from a state fair. In the wake of his 2014 death, the teen’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Accounting Manager Who Stole Nearly $13M From USF is Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
Ralph Puglisi, the former accounting manager who embezzled nearly $13 million from the University of South Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. Puglisi, 60, pleaded guilty last year to using company credit cards for more than $12.8 million in charges, a large portion of which went to adult websites as well as travel, home improvements, real estate, wedding costs and other expenses.
Students faked ingesting unknown substance, feeling sick to get out of class, sheriff says
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Five students at a private school in Florida appeared to have faked ingesting an unknown substance in order to get out of class, officials said. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Grace Education Academy in Spring Hill on Monday...
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
Florida Department Of Health Hillsborough County Closed For Hurricane Ian Response
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County offices and clinics are closed for regular operations starting September 26th to allow staff to focus on the emergency response to Hurricane Ian. Individuals with appointments during this time of closure will be contacted
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey tracks Ian's impact in Dunedin
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey reports on Wednesday evening conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
Sheriff announces funeral arrangements for deputy
September 27, 2022 - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that funeral arrangements for Deputy Michael Hartwick are set for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Hartwick was killed during a Sept. 22 hit-and-run incident while directing traffic at a construction site along I-275. Although the office announced the date and time, the location remains unclear. However, the release reminded members of the public that doors open at 10 a.m. and parking is limited. A special ceremony will occur following the service, including a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call and a fly-over. According to the release, no procession will follow the ceremony. For more information, and to leave messages for the family, visit the website here.
How a bad turn led to a good turn
An uneventful traffic stop was a good reminder for a young deputy that every person in a vehicle could be carrying a firearm — By Honey Rand. My husband is the king of all things "safe." A retired Air Force pilot and former chief of police at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, he still insists on arriving at the airport three hours early and doesn’t drink if he’s going to drive.
As Hurricane Ian approaches, schools turn into shelters, cafeteria workers start cooking
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of cafeteria workers in Hillsborough County are in full hero mode, preparing meals for thousands of people who will seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough County Schools in the Tampa region are providing more than 60 shelters for the storm, which means lodging and food.
Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
Pinellas County Sheriff Restricting Access To Barrier Islands In Preparation For Hurricane Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas deputies will be restricting access to the Pinellas County barrier islands starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Only residents or citizens with legitimate businesses will be allowed access. The restricted access will
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
Judge wants DeSantis's explanation for suspending prosecutor who defied abortion ban
A judge denied a motion from Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismiss a lawsuit from a prosecutor he suspended in August for violating the state's new law that bans abortion procedures after 15 weeks of gestation, saying he seeks further explanation for the governor's decision. On Aug. 4, DeSantis issued an...
Setting Pasco County’s historic record straight
There’s a sign outside the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, which shares facts about the county’s creation. The historic marker, erected this spring, says Pasco County was formed on June 2, 1887. It replaces a sign — that stood for 60-odd years — that was inaccurate....
Manatee County officials urge residents to heed mandatory evacuation
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
Florida police intercept 87 pounds of marijuana at UPS facility
Florida law enforcement officials arrested two suspects this week after intercepting packages containing 87 pounds of marijuana at a UPS in a St. Petersburg suburb last year, according to reports. Bennie Neely, 41, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of trafficking in cannabis, a first-degree felony, and importation of marijuana,...
When will your Publix close before Ian? When will it reopen? What about Walmart, Target?
Publix will close 449 stores in Florida until Friday morning along with closing three Florida Keys stores until Wednesday afternoon and 88 Winn-Dixie stores are closed Wednesday as Hurricane Ian begins to come ashore. Here’s what we know so far about each chain. ▪ Publix: Stores in Marathon (5407...
Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
Publix, Walmart, others closing stores, cutting hours as storm nears
This article was updated at 4:25 p.m. with new information from Publix, Winn-Dixie, Whole Foods and The Fresh Market. Time to pick up groceries may be running short. Grocery chains with stores across Southwest Florida are starting to adjust closing times and making plans for the next couple of days as they try to balance the needs of customers and employees.
