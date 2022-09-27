RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of endangering drivers in Renton by throwing large rocks and objects at fast-moving vehicles is being held on $50,000 bail. Shawn Perantie, 55, is facing charges for Malicious Mischief and Reckless Endangerment related to multiple incidents in September where Perantie allegedly threw rocks and other objects at drivers on SR 900 near Renton. He also has charges stemming from a previous case in August where Washington State Patrol troopers say he was jumping in and out of traffic, and they recovered a gun in his backpack. Witnesses also reported the same suspect had pointed a gun at vehicles in the past.

RENTON, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO