KOMO News
US 2 remains closed near Skykomish, Index due to Bolt Creek fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — US Highway 2 near Skykomish remained closed Wednesday morning as the Bolt Creek fire continued to burn. The closure of US 2 stretched for 4 miles from mileposts 46 to 50. Previously, only 3 miles of the highway were shut down but were since extended as winds and fire conditions changed.
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
Seattle City Council moves forward with plans to revamp Third Avenue neighborhood
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with plans to revitalize Third Avenue, an area known as a somewhat problematic stretch of downtown. The council discussed different ideas and approaches to make Third Avenue more welcoming and vibrant during their Tuesday session. Some of those...
Volunteer groups in Seattle help recover stolen bikes
SEATTLE, Wash. — Every year thousands of bicycles are stolen in Seattle, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), and with Seattle police staffing issues, bike theft is not a top priority. But in some cases, police do respond. It happened to a Capitol Hill bike owner, Sree...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Seattle police and firefighters responded to the scene in the 1700 block of 1st Ave. South just before 4 p.m. Police confirmed the 45-year-old man who was hit died at...
Car crashes into building in Seattle's Phinney neighborhood; 3 taken to hospital
SEATTLE — Three people are in the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a building early Monday. The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Phinney Avenue North, near Woodland Park Zoo, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Fire crews said all three people are stable...
Harrell's budget proposal focuses on public safety, homelessness, crime, transportation
SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2023-2024 budget proposal focuses on homelessness, public safety, crime and transportation. The mayor held a press conference Tuesday outlining his proposed budget. Harrell said the budget includes increased police funding, a 50% increase in Seattle Fire Department recruitment class funding, $47 million toward...
Residents of CID hold protest at site of planned homeless shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Residents of Chinatown-International District (CID) and their supporters marched to the Salvation Army SODO Shelter, to protest an expansion of that shelter site. King County officials and a small group of representatives held a meeting inside the existing shelter Wednesday and toured the area of the planned expansion. However, the meeting was closed to the public and many of the protesters.
Meet the Kirkland teen who's "saving our salmon" with painted murals
Progress is being made to help the survival of salmon in Washington state. The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board just announced nearly $76 million in grants to restore salmon habitat. A Kirkland teen has a project of his own to help save our salmon – through art. Austin...
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
Several record high temperatures beat on Monday, weather expected to cool down Tuesday
SEATTLE — Fall officially started last week but the temperatures Monday really felt like western Washington was trying to hang onto summer. Warm sunshine and an offshore breeze brought lowland temperatures close to 80 degrees, surpassing several record highs for Sept. 26. Temperatures hit 82 degrees in SeaTac (the...
NTSB, US Navy to begin pulling up floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Crews on Monday will begin pulling up the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4, killing 10 people. A barge with a crane moved into position early Monday off Mutiny Bay. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is moving equipment into place Monday and will send teams out to begin on Tuesday.
Tacoma takes feedback on homeless camping ban proposal
TACOMA, Wash. — TACOMA, Wash. - Community members are picking sides over a camping ban proposal as they gave testimony Tuesday night before members of the city council. Prior to the meeting, a couple dozen opponents of the ordinance rallied outside council chambers. They said this ban had come up twice before and both times it was defeated. They showed up to make sure the council doesn't change course on its homeless camping policies.
One person injured in shooting near City Hall Park, neighbors express frustrations
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating a shooting near City Hall Park in downtown Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Ave. and Yesler Way. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical...
Man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton being held on $50K bail
RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of endangering drivers in Renton by throwing large rocks and objects at fast-moving vehicles is being held on $50,000 bail. Shawn Perantie, 55, is facing charges for Malicious Mischief and Reckless Endangerment related to multiple incidents in September where Perantie allegedly threw rocks and other objects at drivers on SR 900 near Renton. He also has charges stemming from a previous case in August where Washington State Patrol troopers say he was jumping in and out of traffic, and they recovered a gun in his backpack. Witnesses also reported the same suspect had pointed a gun at vehicles in the past.
Gas prices rise in Seattle, Washington state, nationally for first time in 14 weeks
SEATTLE – After 14 consecutive weeks of drops, gas prices increased in Seattle and across the nation over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Seattle boasted an average cost of $4.90 per gallon as of Sunday, marking a rise of 11.9 cents since last week. That figure is 2.5 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago.
SPS to vote on recently approved contract regarding pay increase
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Public Schools is set to vote Wednesday evening on a new contract that was recently approved by teachers. This contract entails salary raises and more support in the classroom. According to the Seattle Education Association, the union representing teachers, more than four thousand of the six thousand members voted in favor of the contract.
Mt. Tahoma High School goes into lockdown after reports of student with gun
TACOMA, Wash. — Mt. Tahoma High School is on a modified lockdown after police received reports of a student being seen with a gun. The Tacoma Police Department tweeted at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday that students are not being released during the lockdown. Just before 1 p.m. Tacoma police tweeted...
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
Seattle Public Library to offer trainings for employees to administer naloxone
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Library (SPL) staff who are comfortable administering naloxone will soon be able to administer the opioid overdose treatment on library grounds. The library system announced Wednesday that after reviewing legal and safety issues, they have decided to allow trained staff to issue naloxone (Narcan) to library visitors who appear to be overdosing.
