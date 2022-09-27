ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

US 2 remains closed near Skykomish, Index due to Bolt Creek fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — US Highway 2 near Skykomish remained closed Wednesday morning as the Bolt Creek fire continued to burn. The closure of US 2 stretched for 4 miles from mileposts 46 to 50. Previously, only 3 miles of the highway were shut down but were since extended as winds and fire conditions changed.
KOMO News

Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
KOMO News

Volunteer groups in Seattle help recover stolen bikes

SEATTLE, Wash. — Every year thousands of bicycles are stolen in Seattle, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), and with Seattle police staffing issues, bike theft is not a top priority. But in some cases, police do respond. It happened to a Capitol Hill bike owner, Sree...
KOMO News

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Seattle's SODO neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Seattle police and firefighters responded to the scene in the 1700 block of 1st Ave. South just before 4 p.m. Police confirmed the 45-year-old man who was hit died at...
KOMO News

Residents of CID hold protest at site of planned homeless shelter expansion

SEATTLE — Residents of Chinatown-International District (CID) and their supporters marched to the Salvation Army SODO Shelter, to protest an expansion of that shelter site. King County officials and a small group of representatives held a meeting inside the existing shelter Wednesday and toured the area of the planned expansion. However, the meeting was closed to the public and many of the protesters.
KOMO News

Meet the Kirkland teen who's "saving our salmon" with painted murals

Progress is being made to help the survival of salmon in Washington state. The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board just announced nearly $76 million in grants to restore salmon habitat. A Kirkland teen has a project of his own to help save our salmon – through art. Austin...
KOMO News

Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
KOMO News

NTSB, US Navy to begin pulling up floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Crews on Monday will begin pulling up the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4, killing 10 people. A barge with a crane moved into position early Monday off Mutiny Bay. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is moving equipment into place Monday and will send teams out to begin on Tuesday.
KOMO News

Tacoma takes feedback on homeless camping ban proposal

TACOMA, Wash. — TACOMA, Wash. - Community members are picking sides over a camping ban proposal as they gave testimony Tuesday night before members of the city council. Prior to the meeting, a couple dozen opponents of the ordinance rallied outside council chambers. They said this ban had come up twice before and both times it was defeated. They showed up to make sure the council doesn't change course on its homeless camping policies.
KOMO News

Man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton being held on $50K bail

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of endangering drivers in Renton by throwing large rocks and objects at fast-moving vehicles is being held on $50,000 bail. Shawn Perantie, 55, is facing charges for Malicious Mischief and Reckless Endangerment related to multiple incidents in September where Perantie allegedly threw rocks and other objects at drivers on SR 900 near Renton. He also has charges stemming from a previous case in August where Washington State Patrol troopers say he was jumping in and out of traffic, and they recovered a gun in his backpack. Witnesses also reported the same suspect had pointed a gun at vehicles in the past.
KOMO News

SPS to vote on recently approved contract regarding pay increase

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Public Schools is set to vote Wednesday evening on a new contract that was recently approved by teachers. This contract entails salary raises and more support in the classroom. According to the Seattle Education Association, the union representing teachers, more than four thousand of the six thousand members voted in favor of the contract.
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
KOMO News

Seattle Public Library to offer trainings for employees to administer naloxone

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Library (SPL) staff who are comfortable administering naloxone will soon be able to administer the opioid overdose treatment on library grounds. The library system announced Wednesday that after reviewing legal and safety issues, they have decided to allow trained staff to issue naloxone (Narcan) to library visitors who appear to be overdosing.
