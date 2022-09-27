ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage Artist Retreat announces dates for benefit events as part of 20th anniversary season:

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
Kicking off the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s 20th Anniversary Season, the Hermitage’s annual "Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration" will be from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12.

'Artful Lobster'

Now in its 14th year, this signature event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s renowned artist residency program. The "Artful Lobster" is the only Hermitage benefit to take place on the grounds of the historic Gulf front campus at 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Michael’s On East offers a luscious lobster feast, with performances from renowned Hermitage Fellows. Ticket information and additional details are available at HermitageArtistRetreat.org/ArtfulLobster2022.

Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner

The 15th Anniversary of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner will be from 6-8:30 p.m. April 16 outdoors on the grounds of The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, and catered by Michael’s On East. This elegant dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded in the discipline of visual art in 2023. The $30,000 Hermitage Greenfield Prize is an annual commission awarded by the Hermitage Artist Retreat in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation, and rotates among music, theater and visual art. The 2023 prize winner’s newly commissioned work will have its first public presentation in Sarasota in the spring of 2025.

Past recipients of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize include: Angélica Negrón, composer/instrumentalist (2022); Aleshea Harris, playwright (2021); Helga Davis, composer/performer (2019); Martyna Majok, playwright (2018); David Burnett, photojournalist (2017); Coco Fusco, interdisciplinary artist (2016); Bobby Previte, composer/drummer (2015); Nilo Cruz, playwright (2014); Trenton Doyle Hancock, visual artist (2013); Vijay Iyer, composer/pianist (2012); John Guare, playwright (2011); Sanford Biggers, visual artist (2010); Craig Lucas, playwright (2009) and Eve Beglarian, composer (2009).

The Hermitage hosts artists on its Gulf Coast Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where diverse artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of theater, music, visual art, literature, and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free community programs, offering audiences in the region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world’s leading artists and to get an authentic “sneak peek” into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters, and museums around the world. These free and innovative programs include performances, lectures, readings, interactive experiences, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.

For more information about the Hermitage and upcoming programs, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

