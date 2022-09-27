Read full article on original website
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists
BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Career ladders, lattices can provide opportunities, but there are issues: panel
Career ladders and lattices can provide career advancement and specialization for senior care employees. But aging services thought leaders admit more work needs to be done to integrate programs into provider organizations. Experts from LeadingAge, PHI and the LTSS Center @UMass Boston were part of a panel discussion Wednesday on...
informedinfrastructure.com
Danfoss Drives Welcomes Sheila Lenss as New Americas Leader
Danfoss is pleased to announce that Sheila Lenss has joined as vice president, head of its Americas Drives business. Lenss, who began her new role on September 12, replaces Ian Barrie, who is retiring after 28 years at Danfoss. She brings more than 20 years of executive business leadership to the role.
salestechstar.com
beqom Names Eric Brown to Board of Directors
Beqom—a cloud-based provider of continuous compensation and performance management solutions—announced that Eric Brown has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Eric has a background in both the technology sector and the Experience Economy, both of which are perfectly aligned with the strategic direction of beqom. “It’s...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants
As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
