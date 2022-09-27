Read full article on original website
BBC
St Helens town centre regeneration plan approved
An "ambitious" redesign of St Helens town centre has been approved by the council's planning committee. The St Helens Town Centre Masterplan includes building high-spec sustainable offices, an internationally-branded hotel, family homes and a new market hall. Shops and landscaped public spaces will also be included. Council leader David Baines...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
BBC
Nestlé: Newcastle taskforce meets to discuss factory closure
A taskforce has been formed to try and help hundreds of workers set to lose their jobs when the Nestlé factory in Newcastle closes next year. The food giant is due to shut the Fawdon site and move production to plants in West Yorkshire and parts of Europe with about 475 jobs lost.
BBC
Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed
Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base. In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The new site...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
BBC
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
Man dies following ‘serious fire’ at tower block in Bristol
A man has died following a fire at a tower block in Bristol, police said.Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, Bristol, shortly after 2.15am on Sunday.Avon and Somerset Police said the fire was “quickly extinguished” but one man died in the incident.Eight people are currently in hospital – seven for treatment for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns – while three were treated by paramedics at the scene.While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe we know who the man...
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
BBC
Chesterfield Royal Hospital: Criticism over new parking charges
Patients and visitors have criticised an "extortionate" new parking policy at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The trust which runs the site reintroduced parking charges on Monday after they were scrapped during the pandemic. But many on social media have said the prices are too high with a 24-hour stay costing £8.90....
BBC
Bristol freshers: City's efforts to improve safety for students
A series of films and a poster campaign are being used to raise safety awareness among first year students. Bristol is welcoming 60,000 students back to the city for the new academic year. The campaign offers insights into drugs and alcohol harm reduction, drink spiking, and looking out for friends...
BBC
Bristol Arena transport delay would be 'calamitous' - council boss
Any delay to transport works around a planned arena would be "calamitous", a council boss has warned. A decision about whether to approve funding for measures including new cycle lanes and traffic light upgrades around the site near Bristol has been put off. The metro mayor said this was because...
BBC
Nurses wanted for Staffordshire 'virtual wards'
Up to 95 nurses are needed to staff new "virtual wards" in Staffordshire. The NHS said the project aimed to deliver "hospital-equivalent care to patients" in their own home or another community setting. It added the move would free up hospital beds and help deal with spikes in demand. The...
BBC
Yorkshire Ambulance Service workers to vote on strike move in pay row
Ambulance workers in Yorkshire are to vote on whether to take strike action in a dispute over pay. The GMB union said a consultative ballot of almost 1,500 members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) showed 90% in favour of a walkout. The union said it was the "largest mandate ever...
BBC
Derby's Eagle Market traders dismayed at planned closure
Traders have expressed their dismay over the news that Derby's Eagle Market will close next year. Derbion, which runs the market, said the facility was financially "unsustainable" and traders would have to be out by March 2023. But the move leaves the city centre without a market for 18 months...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park staff told jobs are at risk
Staff at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) have been warned some jobs are at risk due to "escalating park costs and the cost of living crisis". According to newspaper reports, bosses sent letters to staff warning that 20 jobs could be lost if compulsory redundancies were made. A spokesperson for...
BBC
Causeway Coast and Glens council: Unite union suspends strike action
Unite the Union has suspended strike action at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. The industrial action began on 8 September in a row over pay. Unite says it will consult its members and other trade unions on the latest pay offer but there are no further details at this stage on what that offer is.
BBC
Iceland supermarket 'walking away' from planned Londonderry store
Supermarket chain Iceland has scrapped plans to open a new Londonderry store over planning process delays. The retailer said it had hoped to open a third store in the Crescent Link area of the city. Managing director of Iceland, Richard Walker, told BBC Radio Four's Any Questions they were now...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
buckinghamshirelive.com
National Trust offering free visits to its properties this autumn
The National Trust is offering free visits to its locations across the country for up to two adults and four children this autumn. Tickets can be claimed on the National Trust website. A spokesman said: "Everyone needs nature, so we're offering you a free visit to a place we care...
