q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday
Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
Hazy sunshine with reduced air quality in some areas
SEATTLE — High pressure is still over the area, but we have some light onshore wind, pushing cooler ocean air in. Hazy conditions are expected with reduced air quality, but temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday’s record setting 82 degrees. As of Tuesday...
KUOW
The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far
With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
KOMO News
Puget Sound gas prices rise quickly after months of declining
You may need to skip a morning coffee run if you plan to fill up your gas tank this week. Prices are rising quickly after falling for months, and this is adding up to more than just a few cents. The difference between filling up last week and now could...
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
Sea-Tac arrivals ramp shut down, causing significant delays
The lower-level baggage claim road at Sea-Tac International Airport was closed overnight for construction work, causing delays getting into the airport and traffic in the surrounding area. At midnight last night, crews began the work of demolishing an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive. Officials say the ramp wasn’t...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
UPDATE: Whatcom traffic slowed along southbound I-5 by crash following semi’s ‘wild ride’
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m.
northcoastnews.com
Solid salmon return numbers forecast for next several weeks in Grays Harbor
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Nina conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest ones...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Fall conditions are here, but they won't last for long
SEATTLE - Happy fall, y'all! Highs today landed right where we should be for this time of year at 70. Clouds increase overnight giving us warmer lows. Check out Seattle at 58. Normal is now 52 for the overnight hours. The first full day of fall features mainly cloudy skies...
WSP apologizes after I-90 road closure causes huge impact
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol issued an apology after a really tough weekend during the closure of the westbound Interstate 90 floating bridge. State patrol sent out a letter on behalf of Captain Ron Mead, commander of operations in King County, that said, in part, “after learning of the unintended but enormous impacts this closure was having on people reaching Mercer Island Friday afternoon, the WSP and Washington State Department of Transportation began working with the Mercer Island Police Department to mitigate these impacts, but regretfully the volume of traffic made these mitigation efforts challenging at best.”
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
myedmondsnews.com
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
KOMO News
Gas prices rise in Seattle, Washington state, nationally for first time in 14 weeks
SEATTLE – After 14 consecutive weeks of drops, gas prices increased in Seattle and across the nation over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Seattle boasted an average cost of $4.90 per gallon as of Sunday, marking a rise of 11.9 cents since last week. That figure is 2.5 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
