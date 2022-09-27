ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday

Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hazy sunshine with reduced air quality in some areas

SEATTLE — High pressure is still over the area, but we have some light onshore wind, pushing cooler ocean air in. Hazy conditions are expected with reduced air quality, but temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday’s record setting 82 degrees. As of Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell

A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
BOTHELL, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac arrivals ramp shut down, causing significant delays

The lower-level baggage claim road at Sea-Tac International Airport was closed overnight for construction work, causing delays getting into the airport and traffic in the surrounding area. At midnight last night, crews began the work of demolishing an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive. Officials say the ramp wasn’t...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down#Western Washington
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
matadornetwork.com

8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIRO 7 Seattle

WSP apologizes after I-90 road closure causes huge impact

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol issued an apology after a really tough weekend during the closure of the westbound Interstate 90 floating bridge. State patrol sent out a letter on behalf of Captain Ron Mead, commander of operations in King County, that said, in part, “after learning of the unintended but enormous impacts this closure was having on people reaching Mercer Island Friday afternoon, the WSP and Washington State Department of Transportation began working with the Mercer Island Police Department to mitigate these impacts, but regretfully the volume of traffic made these mitigation efforts challenging at best.”
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish

If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
SKYKOMISH, WA
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy