ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com

CDC eases guidance for asymptomatic healthcare personnel exposed to COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday introduced new guidance for managing asymptomatic healthcare personnel exposed to COVID-19. The guidance is meant to mitigate workforce shortages. Key points:. Maintaining appropriate staffing in healthcare facilities is essential to providing a safe work environment for HCP and for safe patient...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for dementia?

“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Cdc#Independent Living#Medical Services#Linus Covid#General Health
Medical News Today

Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia

People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How to deal with a parent who has dementia

Caring for a parent with dementia can sometimes become overwhelming, with responsibilities changing as symptoms progress. There are many ways a person may help their parent feel more safe and comfortable while continuing to enjoy and cherish their relationship during difficult times. This article discusses what dementia is and offers...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?

Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Joel Eisenberg

A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity

The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POZ

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022

Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
HEALTH
POZ

Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?

People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
HOMELESS
WTOP

Questions doctors wish their patients would ask

A curious patient is a healthy patient. When you go to the doctor it’s typically for a specific problem, such as a cold, stomach pain or another issue that you want to get better. But it’s also an opportunity to learn what’s going on in your body, understand why you’re receiving a specific treatment and find out how to be as healthy as possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds

Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nature.com

Shift work, clinically significant sleep disorders and mental health in a representative, cross-sectional sample of young working adults

Mental health conditions confer considerable global disease burden in young adults, who are also the highest demographic to work shifts, and of whom 20% meet criteria for a sleep disorder. We aimed to establish the relationship between the combined effect of shift work and sleep disorders, and mental health. The Raine Study is the only longitudinal, population-based birth cohort in the world with gold-standard, Level 1 measurement of sleep (polysomnography, PSG) collected in early adulthood. Participants (aged 22y) underwent in-laboratory PSG and completed detailed sleep questionnaires. Multivariable adjusted robust linear regression models were conducted to explore associations with anxiety (GAD7) and depression (PHQ9), adjusted for sex, health comorbidities, and work hours/week. Data were from 660 employed young adults (27.3% shift workers). At least one clinically significant sleep disorder was present in 18% of shift workers (day, evening and night shifts) and 21% of non-shift workers (p"‰="‰0.51); 80% were undiagnosed. Scores for anxiety and depression were not different between shift and non-shift workers (p"‰="‰0.29 and p"‰="‰0.82); but were higher in those with a sleep disorder than those without (Md(IQR) anxiety: 7.0(4.0"“10.0) vs 4.0(1.0"“6.0)), and depression: (9.0(5.0"“13.0) vs 4.0(2.0"“6.0)). Considering evening and night shift workers only (i.e. excluding day shift workers) revealed an interaction between shift work and sleep disorder status for anxiety (p"‰="‰0.021), but not depression (p"‰="‰0.96), with anxiety scores being highest in those shift workers with a sleep disorder (Md(IQR) 8.5(4.0"“12.2). We have shown that clinical sleep disorders are common in young workers and are largely undiagnosed. Measures of mental health do not appear be different between shift and non-shift workers. These findings indicate that the identification and treatment of clinical sleep disorders should be prioritised for young workers as these sleep disorders, rather than shift work per se, are associated with poorer mental health. These negative mental health effects appear to be greatest in those who work evening and/or night shift and have a sleep disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
archyworldys.com

What are the sports exercises and housework that reduce the risk of dementia

For many years, medicine suspected that physical exercise might help protect against the development of dementia. However, although they had observed a general pattern of reduced risk, the studies on the subject were always small and questionable. These had little consensus and it was discussed what type of exercise was...
FITNESS
Healthline

Ibrance and Cost: What You Need to Know

If you’re looking at treatment options for certain kinds of breast cancer, you may want to learn more about Ibrance (palbociclib). Ibrance is a prescription drug that’s used to treat advanced or metastatic breast cancer that is both hormone receptor (HR)-positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy