mcknightsseniorliving.com
CDC eases guidance for asymptomatic healthcare personnel exposed to COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday introduced new guidance for managing asymptomatic healthcare personnel exposed to COVID-19. The guidance is meant to mitigate workforce shortages. Key points:. Maintaining appropriate staffing in healthcare facilities is essential to providing a safe work environment for HCP and for safe patient...
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
Medical News Today
Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia
People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
Medical News Today
How to deal with a parent who has dementia
Caring for a parent with dementia can sometimes become overwhelming, with responsibilities changing as symptoms progress. There are many ways a person may help their parent feel more safe and comfortable while continuing to enjoy and cherish their relationship during difficult times. This article discusses what dementia is and offers...
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?
Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity
The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
How Dementia Presents Differently In Men Versus Women
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), close to six million Americans are currently experiencing some form of dementia. Those over 65 years old make up the largest group, at roughly 5.6 million. The experts at Alzheimer's Association describe dementia as an overall term, as opposed to...
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022
Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?
People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
WTOP
Questions doctors wish their patients would ask
A curious patient is a healthy patient. When you go to the doctor it’s typically for a specific problem, such as a cold, stomach pain or another issue that you want to get better. But it’s also an opportunity to learn what’s going on in your body, understand why you’re receiving a specific treatment and find out how to be as healthy as possible.
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
Taking 4,000 Steps a Day Can Reduce Dementia Risk—But More Walking Is Even Better
If you need a reason to get up and move more, here it is: A newly published study finds that walking 10,000 steps per day helps lower your risk of developing dementia. In fact, even 4,000 steps a day is enough to decrease dementia risk by one-quarter, according to the study published in JAMA Neurology.
Nature.com
Shift work, clinically significant sleep disorders and mental health in a representative, cross-sectional sample of young working adults
Mental health conditions confer considerable global disease burden in young adults, who are also the highest demographic to work shifts, and of whom 20% meet criteria for a sleep disorder. We aimed to establish the relationship between the combined effect of shift work and sleep disorders, and mental health. The Raine Study is the only longitudinal, population-based birth cohort in the world with gold-standard, Level 1 measurement of sleep (polysomnography, PSG) collected in early adulthood. Participants (aged 22y) underwent in-laboratory PSG and completed detailed sleep questionnaires. Multivariable adjusted robust linear regression models were conducted to explore associations with anxiety (GAD7) and depression (PHQ9), adjusted for sex, health comorbidities, and work hours/week. Data were from 660 employed young adults (27.3% shift workers). At least one clinically significant sleep disorder was present in 18% of shift workers (day, evening and night shifts) and 21% of non-shift workers (p"‰="‰0.51); 80% were undiagnosed. Scores for anxiety and depression were not different between shift and non-shift workers (p"‰="‰0.29 and p"‰="‰0.82); but were higher in those with a sleep disorder than those without (Md(IQR) anxiety: 7.0(4.0"“10.0) vs 4.0(1.0"“6.0)), and depression: (9.0(5.0"“13.0) vs 4.0(2.0"“6.0)). Considering evening and night shift workers only (i.e. excluding day shift workers) revealed an interaction between shift work and sleep disorder status for anxiety (p"‰="‰0.021), but not depression (p"‰="‰0.96), with anxiety scores being highest in those shift workers with a sleep disorder (Md(IQR) 8.5(4.0"“12.2). We have shown that clinical sleep disorders are common in young workers and are largely undiagnosed. Measures of mental health do not appear be different between shift and non-shift workers. These findings indicate that the identification and treatment of clinical sleep disorders should be prioritised for young workers as these sleep disorders, rather than shift work per se, are associated with poorer mental health. These negative mental health effects appear to be greatest in those who work evening and/or night shift and have a sleep disorder.
MedicalXpress
Seven healthy lifestyle habits may reduce dementia risk for people with diabetes
A combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits including sleeping seven to nine hours daily, exercising regularly and having frequent social contact was associated with a lower risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Type...
archyworldys.com
What are the sports exercises and housework that reduce the risk of dementia
For many years, medicine suspected that physical exercise might help protect against the development of dementia. However, although they had observed a general pattern of reduced risk, the studies on the subject were always small and questionable. These had little consensus and it was discussed what type of exercise was...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Do not refuse residents with opioid addiction, U.S. attorney’s office warns SNFs
United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins has put all Massachusetts’ skilled nursing providers on notice: Refusing to provide care for persons with opioid use disorder violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “will aggressively enforce these protections.”. According to the Substance Abuse and...
Healthline
Ibrance and Cost: What You Need to Know
If you’re looking at treatment options for certain kinds of breast cancer, you may want to learn more about Ibrance (palbociclib). Ibrance is a prescription drug that’s used to treat advanced or metastatic breast cancer that is both hormone receptor (HR)-positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative.
