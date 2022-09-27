"It’s normal for kids to experiment..." !!!WHEN DID WE NORMALIZE DRUGS??? NO! IT'S NOT NORMAL TO DO DRUGS ! SPECIALLY AT 16 years old. So sorry for your loss, May God have mercy on his soul, RIP !!! Don't let your son's death be in vain by normalizing his drug habit.
If the kid couldn't have gotten the pills from this dealer, he would have gotten them someplace else. The dealer didnt force the kid to make bad decisions. Why is there no personal responsibility anymore?
and my question is is if her son was so open and honest with her and she knew he was experimenting with drugs why didn't she be a better parent and ground him or do something??? she needs to take a long look in the mirror because she could have done something but she did nothing except be his friend and sometimes you can't be your child's friend you've got to be his parent
