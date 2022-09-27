ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daniela Hustler
1d ago

"It’s normal for kids to experiment..." !!!WHEN DID WE NORMALIZE DRUGS??? NO! IT'S NOT NORMAL TO DO DRUGS ! SPECIALLY AT 16 years old. So sorry for your loss, May God have mercy on his soul, RIP !!! Don't let your son's death be in vain by normalizing his drug habit.

Scott Wood
1d ago

If the kid couldn't have gotten the pills from this dealer, he would have gotten them someplace else. The dealer didnt force the kid to make bad decisions. Why is there no personal responsibility anymore?

Alexis Antol
1d ago

and my question is is if her son was so open and honest with her and she knew he was experimenting with drugs why didn't she be a better parent and ground him or do something??? she needs to take a long look in the mirror because she could have done something but she did nothing except be his friend and sometimes you can't be your child's friend you've got to be his parent

oregontoday.net

Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28

On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Salem police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 66-year-old woman

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday. The Salem Police Traffic team said Wednesday afternoon the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE, where the woman was found lying in the roadway. Officers say she’s currently at Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
SALEM, OR
canbyfirst.com

Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southwest Canby

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Canby Saturday night, which was not discovered until Sunday. Canby Police and Fire initially responded to the scene in the 300 block of Southwest 6th Avenue on a reported medical call that was phoned in by an Amazon delivery driver at approximately 5:54 p.m. Sunday.
CANBY, OR
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Man tricked into stealing TV from hotel

The Beaverton Police Department lists calls for service between Sept. 11-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Sept. 11 A traffic stop near Highway 217 and Southwest Walker Road led to the arrest of the driver for failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm after officers found a firearm under the seat. A citizen reported a...
BEAVERTON, OR
987thebull.com

Beaverton Man Accused Of Attempted Murder After Attack With Beer Bottle

CORNELIUS, Ore. – A Beaverton man is accused of assaulting a man with a beer bottle and then punching and stabbing another man in the arms and back. The Washington county Sheriff’s Office says the incident on Sunday afternoon happened at a home in Cornelius after an argument between 40-year-old Juan Manuel Contreras and a woman.
CORNELIUS, OR
KXL

20 Year Old Cold Case Solved In Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A 20 year old cold case is solved in Clark County. An unidentified body was found in Ridgefield in January 2002. And after the use of DNA genealogy testing and investigative work, the medical examiner has now identified the body as James Johnson Sr. To find...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Deputies arrest machete-wielding suspect after attack at Hazel Dell homeless camp

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office says one man is in custody after he attacked another man with a machete at a homeless camp. Deputies first responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to an area behind the Globe Lighting in Hazel Dell after multiple witnesses reported witnessing two men at a homeless camp fighting. Callers said one man was striking the other with a machete.
HAZEL DELL, WA

