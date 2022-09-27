Read full article on original website
NC child welfare leader says system is ‘in crisis’ and state could be sued ‘at any point’
The state’s child welfare system “is in crisis,” and “at any point there could be a massive class-action lawsuit,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services told county directors of social services departments during a presentation earlier this month. The speaker, Susan Osborne, said...
wunc.org
Opioid use disorder treatment in jails making strides in North Carolina
Elijah Bazemore believes there needs to be a paradigm shift in the way detention facilities — jails and prisons — are managed. “What we’re doing is putting a person back into the community the same way they came in — broken and torn up,” said Bazemore, who recently retired as a major from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office after more than 30 years.
WCNC
State of Emergency declared for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
publicradioeast.org
A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community
It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Declares State of Emergency As Hurricane Ian Heads Toward Carolinas
Category 4 Hurricane Ian just made landfall on the western coast of Florida as one of the largest storms to ever hit the state. The National Hurricane Center is now predicting the storm to decrease in strength as it moves across Florida, then increase in strength over the Atlantic before swinging back into South Carolina on it’s way toward Charlotte as a Tropical Storm.
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian
In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state, Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency.
WXII 12
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Hurricane Ian approaches
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina's director of emergency management is keeping an eye on the coast and mountains of the state ahead of Hurricane Ian. Some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain. "We are concerned about the risk of localized flooding,...
Feral swine trap loan program now available in five N.C. counties
RALEIGH — A new pilot program through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services aims to give landowners in five North Carolina counties the tools they need to remove invasive pigs from their land. The 5-County Trap Loan Program, which is now available in Anson, Davie, Haywood, Montgomery...
Sylva Herald
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H.
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H. POTTS CHAPTER 7 Debtor. NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF BUSINESS INTEREST Comes now Robert M. Pitts, as Trustee, under and by virtue of an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Asheville/Bryson City Division, in the matter styled as In re: Robert H. Potts, No. 13-10701, and offers for sale the Debtor's 33.33% stake – represented by 33,330 uncertificated shares –in Fox Run Properties, Inc., a North Carolina corporation ("Fox Run"). The Trustee has entered into a purchase agreement with Partnership Liquidity Investors V, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "PLI V"), as buyer, for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00). With this notice, the Trustee is soliciting upset bids. To the best of the Trustee's knowledge, information, and belief, there are no existing bylaws or shareholder agreements for Fox Run, and the shares were never certificated. To be effective, any upset bid must be at least five percent (5%) higher than the Purchase Price or any immediate preceding upset bid, and must be accompanied by a five percent (5%) deposit. Bids should delivered to the Trustee's counsel, the Mays Johnson Law Firm, in writing, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication. The physical and mailing address is 21 Battery Park Ave., Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801. Bids should be signed and identify the bidder's full legal name, mailing address, email address or FAX number, and telephone number. Deposits must be paid in cash or certified check made payable to "Mays Johnson Law Firm Trust Account." Bids will be recognized in the order they are received. Each qualifying and timely upset bid will be followed by an additional upset period of ten (10) days, until 10 days have elapsed without a further bid. If the upset period would otherwise expire on a weekend or legal holiday, it shall instead expire at 5:00 p.m. EST on the following business day. Bids that do not exceed the immediate preceding bid by at least five percent (5%) will be returned. The Trustee is not responsible for inaccurate or illegible return-address information. Following the expiration of the upset bid period, the balance of purchase price is immediately due and owing. If the high bidder defaults on its bid, the Trustee is authorized to consummate the sale to the next-highest bidder. Deposits for non-winning bids will be returned within thirty (30) days. The Trustee will deliver to the Buyer an Irrevocable Stock Power reflecting that the sale is "as is, where is" and without warranty or representation of any kind or nature, excepting the limited representation that the Trustee has title to the property. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, in his sole discretion, the purchaser's sole remedy shall be the return of the deposit. This, the 29th day of September, 2022. /s/Robert A. Mays Robert A. Mays, N.C. State Bar # 34090 MAYS JOHNSON LAW FIRM 21 Battery Park Ave, Ste 201 Asheville, NC 28801 Tel.: (828) 435-3335 rmays@maysjohnsonlaw.com Special Counsel to the Trustee 30e.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
Governor Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of severe weather
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency ahead of severe weather remnants from Hurricane Ian. Now don’t panic, this is just a precautionary measure being taken to activate federal aid if we need it. State emergency management said the state emergency operations center...
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
caldwelljournal.com
North Carolina’s Price Gouging Law is in Effect
RALEIGH, NC (September 28, 2022) — Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that the price gouging law is in effect after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a statewide state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Ian reaching North Carolina. “We don’t yet know what kind of damage Hurricane Ian will...
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot
While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
WITN
Six area counties remain high-risk for COVID-19 spread
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new COVID-19 map shows a dozen Eastern Carolina counties remaining in the high-risk for community spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their latest map that shows risk categories for all U.S. counties. In our area, Pitt, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell,...
North Carolina is putting millions towards new electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has a lot of work to do to meet the growing need for accessible charging stations for electric vehicles, and an announcement today indicates the accelerator is being pushed down toward meeting those goals. Under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $16 million this […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian & The Triad – Updates
NC Zoo – The North Carolina Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. The Zoo anticipates reopening on schedule for Sunday, Oct. 2, but please watch our website and social media for the latest updates. Asheboro Fall Festival – At this...
