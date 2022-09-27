Read full article on original website
Related
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Asian Americans Are Coming Out Of The Weed Closet
Cannabis has been interwoven in the fabric of South Asian existence. So where exactly did the stigma around it come from?
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Opinion: In marriage, politics and cultural clashes — this is the root of conflict
Conflict, whether in marriage or politics, is rooted in human dignity — and often a lack of it. When we don’t show dignity to others, it can lead to violence. So what is dignity, and how do we show it?
studyfinds.org
Lonely harvest: Farmers feel unappreciated and isolated in modern society
EXETER, United Kingdom — Modern farmers are feeling increasingly unappreciated and isolated, according to researchers from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN). Farming is an absolutely essential industry, and farmers often work long hours and endure many hardships. These findings suggest many would benefit immensely from just a little more local recognition for their efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Reading 220 History Textbooks Taught One Scholar About Racism in America
'In Teaching White Supremacy,' Harvard researcher Donald Yacovone analyzed 220 history textbooks
White House conference underscores 'food and medicine go hand in hand'
Science has "connected the dots" between a healthy diet and disease prevention and treatment, and it is high time to realize a person's chronic illness can't be managed if they're hungry -- and do more about it.
lootpress.com
American family marked in myth but not in reality
The myth of the ideal family is firmly etched in the American psyche. This image—dating back to the TV programs of the 1950s—consists of the original mom and dad and two clean, polite, well behaved, even if somewhat mischievous children. The portrait was idealized in shows like “Leave...
Investopedia
Legendary Latinx Entrepreneurs
Latinx culture has played a huge role in the development of the U.S., but all too often, stories of its most impressive entrepreneurs are lost to a system that is frequently unsupportive of nonwhite ethnic groups. This is partly because members of these groups are often characterized as “illegal,” and...
ValueWalk
The Great Gun Buying Boom Of America
America’s relationship with “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” has seen the sale of legal firearms skyrocket over recent years, making the United States one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. This marks perhaps only the start of the great-gun...
Living in a different country, losing family: How Latinos keep a cultural connection
For many Latinos born or raised in the U.S., the death or illness of elders often spur a desire to preserve a connection to the family's roots.
Revitalizing a Tribal Economy through Cultural Connection
This story was originally published by Urban Institute. Clay Colombe remembers the steady stream of visitors coming to the Rosebud Sioux Reservation throughout his childhood. Mission, service, and government groups would drive through South Dakota’s seemingly endless prairie to arrive on the reservation and offer their ideas for how to make life better for the Native nation. Then, they would get back on the road.
I Speak Both Spanish and English. Most Jobs Treat Me As An Unpaid Translator.
"For me, being bilingual on the job means more work for less pay."
She says her passion is teaching. Congress called her the meatpacking industry’s ‘go-to fixer.’
Mary Norkol is a Gary Marx Journalism Fund Fellow. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meatpacking industry mobilized to keep plants open, even as its workers fell ill. It claimed a meat shortage was on the way, and it pushed for legal cover. Throughout 2020, industry representatives...
Comments / 0