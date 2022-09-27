ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saurabh

The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
Benzinga

'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly

Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
studyfinds.org

Lonely harvest: Farmers feel unappreciated and isolated in modern society

EXETER, United Kingdom — Modern farmers are feeling increasingly unappreciated and isolated, according to researchers from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN). Farming is an absolutely essential industry, and farmers often work long hours and endure many hardships. These findings suggest many would benefit immensely from just a little more local recognition for their efforts.
lootpress.com

American family marked in myth but not in reality

The myth of the ideal family is firmly etched in the American psyche. This image—dating back to the TV programs of the 1950s—consists of the original mom and dad and two clean, polite, well behaved, even if somewhat mischievous children. The portrait was idealized in shows like “Leave...
Investopedia

Legendary Latinx Entrepreneurs

Latinx culture has played a huge role in the development of the U.S., but all too often, stories of its most impressive entrepreneurs are lost to a system that is frequently unsupportive of nonwhite ethnic groups. This is partly because members of these groups are often characterized as “illegal,” and...
ValueWalk

The Great Gun Buying Boom Of America

America’s relationship with “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” has seen the sale of legal firearms skyrocket over recent years, making the United States one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. This marks perhaps only the start of the great-gun...
The Daily Yonder

Revitalizing a Tribal Economy through Cultural Connection

This story was originally published by Urban Institute. Clay Colombe remembers the steady stream of visitors coming to the Rosebud Sioux Reservation throughout his childhood. Mission, service, and government groups would drive through South Dakota’s seemingly endless prairie to arrive on the reservation and offer their ideas for how to make life better for the Native nation. Then, they would get back on the road.
