FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
KATU.com
Murder suspect in random downtown Portland attack that killed 82-year-old man denied bail
The man who is facing a murder charge after he allegedly injured two elderly men in a random attack in downtown Portland, killing one of them, has been denied bail. Court records show that Keffer James White was denied bail at a court hearing on Monday, with the court citing strong evidence within the case.
Armed robbery report on 82nd Avenue ends in 'stand down'
For a time there was quite a gathering of police at an 82nd Avenue motel -- but the outcome was inconclusiveAs drive-time traffic was starting to wind down, on Wednesday afternoon, September 7, a "Robbery — with Weapon" dispatch at 5:43 p.m., directed East Precinct officers and specialty unit members to the Del Rancho Motel at 7622 S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. Soon the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare were blocked, as 13 PPB units — including a K9 cruiser — assembled in the motel's driveway. Several officers had rifles; others appeared to be preparing...
Suspect arrested in Fairview shooting after re-entering home
The man suspected of killing a person in Fairview Tuesday was arrested after authorities say he re-entered the home where the shooting happened.
Chronicle
Man Wounded, Robbed During Machete Attack at Southwest Washington Homeless Encampment
A man was suffered multiple wounds Monday when he was attacked with a machete and robbed of his bicycle at a homeless camp in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. behind a business in the 800 block of Northeast Minnehaha...
KATU.com
Portland Police stop stolen vehicle; search turns up guns, cash, rainbow fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Officers from East Precinct stopped a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and inside was a treasure trove of weapons, cash, and drugs. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Malden Street. Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint...
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
1 dead in Fairview house shooting, suspect at large
The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead at a house in Fairview remains on the loose Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Chronicle
Washington Man, 60, Arrested in School Bus Stop Luring Investigation
A 60-year-old Vancouver man was arrested Monday after police say he repeatedly approached children at a school bus stop and inappropriately touched himself outside an elementary school. Vancouver police were notified Sept. 16 of a suspicious man who was talking with middle school students at a school bus stop at...
Chronicle
Portland Faces First Jury Trial for 2020 Protests: Medic Seeks $450,000 for Broken Arm
A protest medic was trying to leave the scene of a 2020 demonstration in North Portland when a baton-wielding officer struck her from behind, causing her to fall and break her arm, her lawyer said as the trial on her $450,000 lawsuit against the city opened Tuesday. The civil suit...
kptv.com
Salem police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 66-year-old woman
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday. The Salem Police Traffic team said Wednesday afternoon the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE, where the woman was found lying in the roadway. Officers say she’s currently at Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.
Hillsboro Police Log: Woman swallows drugs while fleeing cops
The Hillsboro Police Department describes its calls for service between Sept. 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 12 A man crashed his vehicle into three parked cars near Southeast Alexander Street and Southeast Davis Road. He was arrested for DUII and provided a breath sample that measured nearly thrice the legal...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
55-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Rocks and Other Debris at Cars on SR900 in Western Washington
RENTON - On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles on State Route 900, just outside the city of Renton. According to the WSP, the arrest...
Beaverton Police Log: Man tricked into stealing TV from hotel
The Beaverton Police Department lists calls for service between Sept. 11-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Sept. 11 A traffic stop near Highway 217 and Southwest Walker Road led to the arrest of the driver for failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm after officers found a firearm under the seat. A citizen reported a...
Napping intruder arrested again on harassment, theft charges
Nearly two weeks after a home intruder was released from jail, Portland police say she is back behind bars. But this time for alleged harassment and shoplifting.
Tigard Police Log: 'Casual' car thieves steal teens' ride
The Tigard Police Department responded to calls for service from Sept. 11-17, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Sept. 11 Officers were dispatched to a call where two teens were robbed of their car at gunpoint. Officers learned the victims were in a parking garage when they were approached by another group of young people, who engaged them in casual conversation before the robbery. The suspects were...
theportlandmedium.com
Mail Carrier Robbed, Reward Put Up
A $50K reward is now being offered after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland. USPIS reported the suspect is described as a white male between 5’6″ and 5’8″ with tan skin and heavy greying stubble on his face. The suspect was wearing a tan fisherman’s hat, black t-shirt and possibly black shorts.
kptv.com
Man charged with assault after stabbing 2 men in Beaverton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man has been indicted on multiples charges following a stabbing that injured two other men in Beaverton earlier this month. On Sept. 13, just after 3 p.m., officers were called out to a stabbing at the intersection of Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Garden Home Road. Officers arrived and found two men, 51-year-old Juan Rodriguez and 47-year-old Michael Pickens, both from Portland, suffering from stab wounds. Police said Pickens had also been sprayed with mace.
oregontoday.net
Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28
On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
Man charged with unprovoked killing of retired professor, beating elderly man in downtown Portland held without bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
