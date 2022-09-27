ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Dell, WA

Armed robbery report on 82nd Avenue ends in 'stand down'

For a time there was quite a gathering of police at an 82nd Avenue motel -- but the outcome was inconclusiveAs drive-time traffic was starting to wind down, on Wednesday afternoon, September 7, a "Robbery — with Weapon" dispatch at 5:43 p.m., directed East Precinct officers and specialty unit members to the Del Rancho Motel at 7622 S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. Soon the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare were blocked, as 13 PPB units — including a K9 cruiser — assembled in the motel's driveway. Several officers had rifles; others appeared to be preparing...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Washington Man, 60, Arrested in School Bus Stop Luring Investigation

A 60-year-old Vancouver man was arrested Monday after police say he repeatedly approached children at a school bus stop and inappropriately touched himself outside an elementary school. Vancouver police were notified Sept. 16 of a suspicious man who was talking with middle school students at a school bus stop at...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Salem police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 66-year-old woman

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday. The Salem Police Traffic team said Wednesday afternoon the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE, where the woman was found lying in the roadway. Officers say she’s currently at Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Woman swallows drugs while fleeing cops

The Hillsboro Police Department describes its calls for service between Sept. 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 12 A man crashed his vehicle into three parked cars near Southeast Alexander Street and Southeast Davis Road. He was arrested for DUII and provided a breath sample that measured nearly thrice the legal...
HILLSBORO, OR
Vancouver, CA
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Man tricked into stealing TV from hotel

The Beaverton Police Department lists calls for service between Sept. 11-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Sept. 11 A traffic stop near Highway 217 and Southwest Walker Road led to the arrest of the driver for failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm after officers found a firearm under the seat. A citizen reported a...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: 'Casual' car thieves steal teens' ride

The Tigard Police Department responded to calls for service from Sept. 11-17, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Sept. 11 Officers were dispatched to a call where two teens were robbed of their car at gunpoint. Officers learned the victims were in a parking garage when they were approached by another group of young people, who engaged them in casual conversation before the robbery. The suspects were...
TIGARD, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Mail Carrier Robbed, Reward Put Up

A $50K reward is now being offered after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland. USPIS reported the suspect is described as a white male between 5’6″ and 5’8″ with tan skin and heavy greying stubble on his face. The suspect was wearing a tan fisherman’s hat, black t-shirt and possibly black shorts.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged with assault after stabbing 2 men in Beaverton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man has been indicted on multiples charges following a stabbing that injured two other men in Beaverton earlier this month. On Sept. 13, just after 3 p.m., officers were called out to a stabbing at the intersection of Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Garden Home Road. Officers arrived and found two men, 51-year-old Juan Rodriguez and 47-year-old Michael Pickens, both from Portland, suffering from stab wounds. Police said Pickens had also been sprayed with mace.
BEAVERTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28

On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

