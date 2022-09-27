ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
dailyhodl.com

New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report

The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
protocol.com

The CFTC throws DAO liability into question

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the big question of DAO liability, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of California’s big crypto bill, and the search for Do Kwon. Off the chain. Russia still can’t make up its mind about crypto. The country is now considering using...
coingeek.com

Iran pushes to rein digital assets with the launch of ‘crypto rial’

Iran has been home to a vast number of BTC miners over the last two years and made significant stride in the adoption of virtual currencies as a means of evading economic sanctions. However, Iran is not keen on advocating for widespread local use of virtual assets for payments. The...
coingeek.com

IRS hunts digital currency tax cheats with M.Y. Safra bank summons

U.S. residents who have cheated on their digital currency taxes woke up to an unpleasant surprise last week. In a move that should have been obvious after President Joe Biden hired 87,000 new IRS agents, the federal tax agency received approval to issue a summons to M.Y. Safra Bank, the banking partner of digital currency prime broker SFOX.
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
coingeek.com

New UK bill makes it easier to seize, freeze and recover digital currencies

A new bill introduced to U.K. parliament will make it easier for law enforcement to seize, freeze, and recover digital currencies and “crypto assets.”. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill will also make it easier for law enforcement agencies to compel businesses to hand over information related to suspected money laundering and terrorist financing. Naturally, this will include digital currency exchanges and other related companies.
coingeek.com

Jesse Powell of Kraken joins ‘crypto’ CEO skedaddle

Jesse Powell, the controversial co-founder of the Kraken digital asset exchange, is the latest ‘crypto’ CEO to surrender the reins of power as the market tanks and authorities probe financial wrongdoing. On Wednesday, Kraken announced a ‘leadership succession plan’ that will see Powell relinquish the CEO position to...
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Could Enjoy “Renaissance” as Trust in Banks Fades: Druckenmiller

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller has hinted at a "renaissance" for the crypto space if public trust fades in central banks. Still, rate hikes from the Fed and worsening macroeconomic conditions have proven brutal to the industry. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have not gone unnoticed by the traditional investment class.
coingeek.com

Denmark to begin work on EU’s distributed ledger technology scheme

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Danish FSA) says it has started operating on the distributed ledger technology (DLT) framework issued by the European Union (EU). The country’s top financial regulator is the first in the region to begin experimentation in the sandbox. A host of organizations are participating in...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst: ‘SEC Basically Gave Up This Week Trying To Prove XRP Is a Security’

On Friday (September 23), a very popular crypto analyst explained why $XRP has performed so well in the past week or so. As you can see from data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, XRP-USD has gone from around $0.3238 on September 16 to around $0.4930 where it is today (as of 8:00 a.m. UTC), which is a gain of a gain of over 52% in just eight days.
coingeek.com

China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring

Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
Benzinga

Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
coingeek.com

Bitcoin and CBDC: Co-existence of private money

When I read through nChain’s recently published CBDC playbook, I stumbled on quite an interesting part. On page 8 of the document, nChain presents the basics a functioning CBDC should follow, referring to the principles laid out by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). The BIS published an executive...
