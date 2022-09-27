ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

Research on Tap event focuses on brain health and recovery

Reviving memories, analyzing our attention spans and predicting brain organization, 10 Boston University researchers shared their research to BU students and faculty. The Rajen Kilachand Life Science Building hosted a Research on Tap event titled “Neuromonitoring Brain Health and Recovery” which showcased ten different professors who shared their research in five minute presentations last Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Mass and Cass sees growing number of homeless encampments

Months after the January clearing of homeless encampments at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — often referred to by locals as “Mass and Cass” — the intersection is starting to see a returning population of unhoused people. Howard Koh, professor at the...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

GALLERY: The 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally

On Sept. 17, people gathered at the Boston Common to celebrate the Boston Freedom Rally, also known as Hempfest. The event offered a place for vendors to sell marijuana related products. Hempfest featured food, music and guest speakers.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
Daily Free Press

Dorchester Open Streets concludes Open Streets Boston series

The third and final event of Open Streets Boston took place on Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. in Dorchester, from Freeport Street to Gallivan Boulevard with thousands of attendees, according to a statement from the City of Boston. A two mile strip of the street closed its road for drivers...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Rafik B. Hariri Building evacuated after suspicious package reported to BUPD

Boston University Rafik B. Hariri Building on 1 Silber Way was evacuated Monday afternoon due a suspicious package investigated by the Boston University Police Department and the Boston Police Department. A BU Alert was sent out at 4:04 p.m. alerting the BU community of the evacuation, and the police had...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Die-In Protesters Stop Traffic and Demand Climate Action at Government Center

Members of climate action group Extinction Rebellion Boston laid down in the middle of Cambridge Street pretending to be dead and blocked cars from Tremont Street on Tuesday. Protestors held gravestones with messages such as “Our Future R.I.P” and “Extinction is Forever” and waved colorful flags outside the Government Center MBTA stop. This “die-in” protest was one of many events in XR’s “Week of Rebellion,” which began on Sept. 17.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Women’s soccer downs Navy in low-scoring 1-0 affair

After a tightly contested 83 minutes, the Boston University women’s soccer team scored the only goal of the match against the United States Naval Academy at Nickerson Field on Saturday afternoon. The win is BU’s (5-6, 2-1 Patriot League) second in divisional play and came against the preseason favorite...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Budget#Transportation Bill#Senate Committees#Linus College#Bu Transportation#Mbta#Blue Bikes
Daily Free Press

Nikki’s Boston Date Spots

Whether you’re going on a nerve-wracking first date or celebrating another day with your boo, these food spots are affordable and unbeatable. Located on Mass. Ave. near the Northeastern campus, Pho Basil serves Thai and Vietnamese cuisine that will warm up your soul during those abominable Boston winters. You can stop by on the way back from a culturally immersive promenade around the Museum of Fine Arts for an immaculate museum and food combination.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

The Bowery Presents’ Roadrunner prioritizes fans and artists alike

Concrete walls and minimalist decor give a limited impression of the impressive development that lies within Brighton’s newest performance venue, Roadrunner. The new venue, built by New York-born venue management company The Bowery Presents, is located in the Allston-Brighton area, home to other concert venues like Brighton Music Hall and Paradise Rock Club.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

MBTA Orange Line officially reopens, riders have mixed reactions

The MBTA Orange Line reopened Monday, Sept. 19 after a 30-day closure for much-needed improvements on the line such as the replacement of tracks, elimination of slow zones and general upgrades in cleanliness. The Forest Hills station improved accessibility with new entrances, and Oak Grove improved accessibility with new doors,...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

The Seniors are Here to Stay

This article is part of the 2022-2023 printed “Hockey Edition” that will be available on campus Friday, Sept. 30 and at both men’s and women’s opening nights. Be sure to get your copy!. The Boston University men’s hockey team is coming into the 2022-2023 season with...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Free Press

Notebook: Women’s soccer team growing one game at a time

The Boston University women’s soccer team beat the United States Naval Academy 1-0 on Sept. 24 at Nickerson Field. The Terriers (5-6, 2-1 Patriot League) continue conference play against Lehigh University on Oct. 1 in hopes of racking up their third Patriot League win of the season. The season has been one of ups-and-downs, but one word underlines it all: growth.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Terriers unlucky in 1-0 loss to Colgate on the road in Patriot League clash

The Boston University women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Colgate University in Hamilton, New York on Wednesday despite having large chunks of possession throughout the majority of the game. The Terriers (4-6-0 overall, 1-1-0 PL) struggled to create clear cut chances offensively and were not able to break down...
HAMILTON, NY
Daily Free Press

Men’s soccer draws 0-0 with Boston College

The Boston University men’s soccer match was delayed —due to a campus-wide power outage — before what would end up being a scoreless 90 minutes against Boston College. After a tough loss at Colgate University last weekend when the Terriers allowed three goals and scored none, the Terriers (2-2-3, 0-1 Patriot League) bounced back and shut out the Eagles (2-2-3).
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy