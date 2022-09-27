Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Free Press
BU International Adoptee Club focus on membership, branch out to more diverse communities
The Boston University International Adoptee Club strives to provide a space for adopted students to share common experiences and connect further with their roots. A year after its founding, members of the club say they hope to bring in more students with diverse backgrounds. “We just wanted to make it...
Daily Free Press
Research on Tap event focuses on brain health and recovery
Reviving memories, analyzing our attention spans and predicting brain organization, 10 Boston University researchers shared their research to BU students and faculty. The Rajen Kilachand Life Science Building hosted a Research on Tap event titled “Neuromonitoring Brain Health and Recovery” which showcased ten different professors who shared their research in five minute presentations last Wednesday.
Daily Free Press
Mass and Cass sees growing number of homeless encampments
Months after the January clearing of homeless encampments at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — often referred to by locals as “Mass and Cass” — the intersection is starting to see a returning population of unhoused people. Howard Koh, professor at the...
Daily Free Press
GALLERY: The 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally
On Sept. 17, people gathered at the Boston Common to celebrate the Boston Freedom Rally, also known as Hempfest. The event offered a place for vendors to sell marijuana related products. Hempfest featured food, music and guest speakers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Free Press
Dorchester Open Streets concludes Open Streets Boston series
The third and final event of Open Streets Boston took place on Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. in Dorchester, from Freeport Street to Gallivan Boulevard with thousands of attendees, according to a statement from the City of Boston. A two mile strip of the street closed its road for drivers...
Daily Free Press
Rafik B. Hariri Building evacuated after suspicious package reported to BUPD
Boston University Rafik B. Hariri Building on 1 Silber Way was evacuated Monday afternoon due a suspicious package investigated by the Boston University Police Department and the Boston Police Department. A BU Alert was sent out at 4:04 p.m. alerting the BU community of the evacuation, and the police had...
Daily Free Press
Die-In Protesters Stop Traffic and Demand Climate Action at Government Center
Members of climate action group Extinction Rebellion Boston laid down in the middle of Cambridge Street pretending to be dead and blocked cars from Tremont Street on Tuesday. Protestors held gravestones with messages such as “Our Future R.I.P” and “Extinction is Forever” and waved colorful flags outside the Government Center MBTA stop. This “die-in” protest was one of many events in XR’s “Week of Rebellion,” which began on Sept. 17.
Daily Free Press
Women’s soccer downs Navy in low-scoring 1-0 affair
After a tightly contested 83 minutes, the Boston University women’s soccer team scored the only goal of the match against the United States Naval Academy at Nickerson Field on Saturday afternoon. The win is BU’s (5-6, 2-1 Patriot League) second in divisional play and came against the preseason favorite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Free Press
Nikki’s Boston Date Spots
Whether you’re going on a nerve-wracking first date or celebrating another day with your boo, these food spots are affordable and unbeatable. Located on Mass. Ave. near the Northeastern campus, Pho Basil serves Thai and Vietnamese cuisine that will warm up your soul during those abominable Boston winters. You can stop by on the way back from a culturally immersive promenade around the Museum of Fine Arts for an immaculate museum and food combination.
Daily Free Press
The Bowery Presents’ Roadrunner prioritizes fans and artists alike
Concrete walls and minimalist decor give a limited impression of the impressive development that lies within Brighton’s newest performance venue, Roadrunner. The new venue, built by New York-born venue management company The Bowery Presents, is located in the Allston-Brighton area, home to other concert venues like Brighton Music Hall and Paradise Rock Club.
Daily Free Press
MBTA Orange Line officially reopens, riders have mixed reactions
The MBTA Orange Line reopened Monday, Sept. 19 after a 30-day closure for much-needed improvements on the line such as the replacement of tracks, elimination of slow zones and general upgrades in cleanliness. The Forest Hills station improved accessibility with new entrances, and Oak Grove improved accessibility with new doors,...
Daily Free Press
The Seniors are Here to Stay
This article is part of the 2022-2023 printed “Hockey Edition” that will be available on campus Friday, Sept. 30 and at both men’s and women’s opening nights. Be sure to get your copy!. The Boston University men’s hockey team is coming into the 2022-2023 season with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Free Press
Notebook: Women’s soccer team growing one game at a time
The Boston University women’s soccer team beat the United States Naval Academy 1-0 on Sept. 24 at Nickerson Field. The Terriers (5-6, 2-1 Patriot League) continue conference play against Lehigh University on Oct. 1 in hopes of racking up their third Patriot League win of the season. The season has been one of ups-and-downs, but one word underlines it all: growth.
Daily Free Press
Terriers unlucky in 1-0 loss to Colgate on the road in Patriot League clash
The Boston University women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Colgate University in Hamilton, New York on Wednesday despite having large chunks of possession throughout the majority of the game. The Terriers (4-6-0 overall, 1-1-0 PL) struggled to create clear cut chances offensively and were not able to break down...
Daily Free Press
Men’s soccer draws 0-0 with Boston College
The Boston University men’s soccer match was delayed —due to a campus-wide power outage — before what would end up being a scoreless 90 minutes against Boston College. After a tough loss at Colgate University last weekend when the Terriers allowed three goals and scored none, the Terriers (2-2-3, 0-1 Patriot League) bounced back and shut out the Eagles (2-2-3).
Daily Free Press
Open Market’s Fenway Flea brings vintage, unique wares to an abandoned gas station
Under the string-light embellished awning of an abandoned gas station lies the Fenway Flea — a concept created by the brand Original Markets. The market, open on Sundays, opened to the public on Sept. 11 as one of many endeavors by the Boston-based company. Megan Fehling, CEO and founder...
Comments / 0