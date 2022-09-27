Read full article on original website
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Senior living touts big ‘wins’ in highlighting sector’s strengths
Argentum is claiming a partial win in its campaign to differentiate assisted living from other long-term care settings in the wake of updated COVID-19 infection prevention and control guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The most important part of the new guidance is that it distinguishes assisted...
Career ladders, lattices can provide opportunities, but there are issues: panel
Career ladders and lattices can provide career advancement and specialization for senior care employees. But aging services thought leaders admit more work needs to be done to integrate programs into provider organizations. Experts from LeadingAge, PHI and the LTSS Center @UMass Boston were part of a panel discussion Wednesday on...
Lean thinking in downstream plants for breakthrough performance in asset management
NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list). When creating your plant strategy, you should be asking yourself the...
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
Report: Nurse residency programs could help reduce turnover
Nurse residency programs, which are popular among nurses, could alleviate turnover among long-term services and support services nurses, according to a research brief from the LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMassBoston. “Many nursing students will not accept a job in an acute-care setting unless that setting offers a nurse residency program,” Robyn...
SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants, today announced the release of its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005647/en/ SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform
For small companies that are growing up, it can replace Microsoft Excel as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company...
Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
Universal Design in Active Adult Communities
The post Universal Design in Active Adult Communities appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Moxion Power Secures $100 Million Series B to Scale Clean Energy Manufacturing and Signs Strategic Partnership with Sunbelt Rentals
RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Moxion Power Co., a manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, today announced securing $100 million in Series B funding led by Tamarack Global along with participation from Moxion’s Series A lead-investor, Energy Impact Partners. Several significant investors participated in the round, including Sunbelt Rentals, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Marubeni Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, and Rocketship.vc. Moxion Power will use the funding to scale production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for its mobile energy storage product lineup. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005335/en/ Moxion Power’s mobile energy storage solution (Photo: Business Wire)
Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Partnership with Marketing Technology Firm Digital Ignite to Launch New Advertising Campaigns
LAS VEGAS, NV and CHARLESTON, SC, September 28, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com, an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced it has partnered with Digital Ignite, a marketing technology company. Digital Ignite will lead a $1.2 million advertising campaign as the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace grows and challenges other big technology brands like Amazon.
Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health Join Karat’s Brilliant Black Minds Movement to Double the Number of Black Software Engineers in Tech
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Karat, the world’s largest interviewing company, today announced that five leading corporations have joined the Brilliant Black Minds movement to help double the number of Black software engineers in the United States. As the movement’s inaugural Partners of Brilliance, Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health are the first organizations to commit to supporting and hiring software engineers directly from the Brilliant Black Minds community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005432/en/ Brilliant Black Minds senior advisor Anthony Mays and Howard University Computer Science student Taiwo Oriowo during a 1:1 coaching session. (Photo: Business Wire)
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
