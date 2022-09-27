Read full article on original website
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 3 at 3:13 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Camden Drive to reports of a man throwing things at cars and banging on neighbors’ doors. The 49-year-old man was exhibiting signs of mania, according to police. He had been riding his bike all over town and denying water, despite temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, and police deemed him a danger to himself. Police detained him, but he immediately resisted them, spitting on two of them, and damaged a police vehicle door when he kicked it. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Pedestrians killed in Lewisville crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 6:15 a.m., a driver heading east on FM 3040 struck both pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive. The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene, according to LPD.
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
Joshua Paul Hagger charged with manslaughter in connection to 2-year-old's death
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Joshua Paul Hagger, 36, of Mansfield was formally arraigned and charged with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 24 crash that killed a 2-year-old. It happened at 2:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 121, near Cheek Sparger Road.Investigators determined Hagger's pickup truck hit a sedan while traveling at a high rate of speed, killing the child, and causing injuries to the sedan's other passengers.Following the crash, Bedford Police detained and subsequently arrested Hagger at the scene. He is currently being held at the Euless Jail. Additional charges may be added at a later date. Hagger's bond will be set by Tarrant County magistrates once he is transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to shots fired call
Frisco police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday morning. The call occurred in the area of Parkwood Boulevard and Gaylord Parkway. A spokesperson for the Police Department stated that a male located suspects attempting to steal something from his vehicle, he confronted them and shots were fired.
fox4news.com
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
fox4news.com
'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in fatal accident that killed 2-year-old
A 36-year-old Texas man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal accident that killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend, said police on Monday.
New 'blocking trailer' is protecting Carrollton first responders
CARROLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A busy highway can be a scary place to stand."When you're working a scene, you feel the wind from the mirror of a car on your arm, going 70 miles an hour. It's very unnerving," said Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson.In the past, his department has used fire engines as barriers to protect emergency crews, but when they get hit, it can take more than a year and a lot of money to fix.So, Carrollton Fire Rescue came up with a new idea – collaborating with a private company to create a first of its kind...
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lewisville on Tuesday. The officials reported that two people were killed on Farm Road 3040 when a man in his 60s struck a man [..]
fox4news.com
2-year-old killed in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, Texas - Bedford police confirmed that a two-year-old is dead after a crash on Highway 121 Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, two vehicles, a Dodge truck and silver sedan, collided on Hwy 121, near the Cheek Sparger Road exit. The 2-year-old, identified as Avyanna Caro, was in a car...
fox4news.com
Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter
DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
WFAA
Crossings reopen in Keller after stalled train, police say
KELLER, Texas — Police in Keller say a crossing has reopened in the area after being held up by a stalled train. The police department posted at 8:45 a.m. Monday that the train was blocking the Golden Triangle (FM 1709/Keller Parkway) and Keller Hicks crossing. They said Union Pacific...
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Comments / 0