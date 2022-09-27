Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Jones Park Playground rebuild to happen after unanimous approval by Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council unanimously approved an agreement on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for donated equipment to rebuild the former Jones Park Playground. The Asheville City Board of Education approved the interlocal agreement plan that includes Buncombe County and Asheville City Schools, on Sept. 19, 2022.
FOX Carolina
School districts address false rumors of students using litter boxes, behaving like cats
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate school districts are addressing the rumors that claim the school districts are putting litter boxes out for students who behave like cats and other animals. According to Greenville County Schools, these rumors have been circulating on social media locally and nationally. Here is...
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
WLOS.com
Asheville community leader writes city officials, demands more police patrols
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A community leader has written an open letter to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and city council members, calling on them to do more to address violent crime in the Livingston Street neighborhood, just south of the River Arts District. “Over the last few years, this...
my40.tv
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
tribpapers.com
Kilgore Questions College and Patton Bike Lanes
Asheville – The Asheville City Council meeting was moving along at a good clip until Capital Projects Director Jade Dundas asked if there were any questions. He had mentioned that the city was working on over 35 projects with budgets of over $100,000, plus a lot of smaller projects and ongoing maintenance. He then proceeded to highlight four of the major projects. The first was the bike lanes for College Street and Patton Avenue, for which the city will begin accepting bids this month. Dundas explained that this initiative would reroute the streets to create loading zones and bike paths. He said back in April and May, public engagement in the design process had been extensive.
thebluebanner.net
Aston Park 16: mutual aid volunteers face felony charges for activism
City parks provide traditional public forums where private citizens gather to exercise their first amendment rights. Whether it’s a protest or a date in the park, such events typically don’t end with felony littering charges. At Aston Park, one of Asheville’s largest city parks, Simitri Martinez, 21, works...
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
asheville.com
Micro-grants Available to Small Businesses in the Weaverville Area
The Weaverville Business Association (WBA) is thrilled to announce the Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program. This program is made possible thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation’s Hometown Revitalization grant program. This is the second year Duke Energy has provided targeted grants in support of downtown areas throughout the state. More information about the Duke Hometown Revitalization grant program is available here.
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
FOX Carolina
Police called to library to investigate ‘obscene material’
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police have now been pulled into the debate over what should and shouldn’t be in a library. Travelers Rest police chief Ben Ford said his department received an email saying the Travelers Rest library branch was spreading obscene material. The email named LGBTQ...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting an energetic and engaging Foster Parent recruitment and licensing Social Worker.
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting an energetic and engaging Foster Parent recruitment and licensing Social Worker. This position is rated as a Social Worker II. This position recruits, trains and licenses foster parents, provides support for foster/adoptive parents, provides adoption services and works with community groups. To a lesser degree, this position will also provide services to a small caseload of families where needs have been identified. The starting salary is $39,508.84 depending on education and experience. Minimum qualifications include a four year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until September 30, 2022. 29-30e.
my40.tv
East Henderson High custodian to retire after unexpected 43 years on the job
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Nancy Harris first walked through the doors of East Henderson High School in 1979. The veteran custodian said she never expected to be on the job for more than five years. “After five years, I thought, well a little bit longer because I...
Sylva Herald
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H.
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H. POTTS CHAPTER 7 Debtor. NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF BUSINESS INTEREST Comes now Robert M. Pitts, as Trustee, under and by virtue of an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Asheville/Bryson City Division, in the matter styled as In re: Robert H. Potts, No. 13-10701, and offers for sale the Debtor's 33.33% stake – represented by 33,330 uncertificated shares –in Fox Run Properties, Inc., a North Carolina corporation ("Fox Run"). The Trustee has entered into a purchase agreement with Partnership Liquidity Investors V, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "PLI V"), as buyer, for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00). With this notice, the Trustee is soliciting upset bids. To the best of the Trustee's knowledge, information, and belief, there are no existing bylaws or shareholder agreements for Fox Run, and the shares were never certificated. To be effective, any upset bid must be at least five percent (5%) higher than the Purchase Price or any immediate preceding upset bid, and must be accompanied by a five percent (5%) deposit. Bids should delivered to the Trustee's counsel, the Mays Johnson Law Firm, in writing, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication. The physical and mailing address is 21 Battery Park Ave., Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801. Bids should be signed and identify the bidder's full legal name, mailing address, email address or FAX number, and telephone number. Deposits must be paid in cash or certified check made payable to "Mays Johnson Law Firm Trust Account." Bids will be recognized in the order they are received. Each qualifying and timely upset bid will be followed by an additional upset period of ten (10) days, until 10 days have elapsed without a further bid. If the upset period would otherwise expire on a weekend or legal holiday, it shall instead expire at 5:00 p.m. EST on the following business day. Bids that do not exceed the immediate preceding bid by at least five percent (5%) will be returned. The Trustee is not responsible for inaccurate or illegible return-address information. Following the expiration of the upset bid period, the balance of purchase price is immediately due and owing. If the high bidder defaults on its bid, the Trustee is authorized to consummate the sale to the next-highest bidder. Deposits for non-winning bids will be returned within thirty (30) days. The Trustee will deliver to the Buyer an Irrevocable Stock Power reflecting that the sale is "as is, where is" and without warranty or representation of any kind or nature, excepting the limited representation that the Trustee has title to the property. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, in his sole discretion, the purchaser's sole remedy shall be the return of the deposit. This, the 29th day of September, 2022. /s/Robert A. Mays Robert A. Mays, N.C. State Bar # 34090 MAYS JOHNSON LAW FIRM 21 Battery Park Ave, Ste 201 Asheville, NC 28801 Tel.: (828) 435-3335 rmays@maysjohnsonlaw.com Special Counsel to the Trustee 30e.
WYFF4.com
'It's too much too fast': Upstate residents voice concerns over rapid growth following annexation ordinance approval
GREER, S.C. — Upstate residents are raising concerns about an ordinance that they feel encourages uncontrolled growth. Greer City Council voted 6 to 1 to annex land in Spartanburg County that will become part of the city. The land is along Gin House Rd and Kist Rd. This will jumpstart another development that community members believe the area is not ready for.
iheart.com
Ian Intensifies, Crime Spike in AVL, APD Investigates Another Armed Robbery
(Asheville, NC) -- Heavy rain is expected later this week as Hurricane Ian moves into the southeast. The storm is moving through central Florida on its way through eastern Georgia and the Carolinas. The mountains remain on the edge of Ian's path, but several inches of rain are still projected to fall in the region. The North Carolina Emergency Management Agency is activating crews ahead of the storm.
asheville.com
Buncombe County Health and Human Services Wins Health Department of the Year
Buncombe County Health and Human Services Public Health was recently awarded the Dr. Sarah Morrow Health Department of the Year (Large County) by the North Carolina Public Health Association (NCPHA). The award was presented at the NCPHA Fall Educational Conference in Wilmington, NC. The Dr. Sarah Taylor Morrow Health Department...
my40.tv
Student's artwork one of two designs under consideration for new Mountaineers logo
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountaineer mascot has been around for years for Tuscola High School. But Appalachian State University said the logo is virtually identical to its copyrighted version and wanted to see changes made to Tuscola's. There are two designs on the table to help solve the...
