Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
Vendease, a food procurement platform for African restaurants, nabs $30M led by Partech Africa and TLcom
But over the next couple of months, Vendease switched from its middleman role — after noticing that some of these businesses complained of delivery times, quality of food supplies and inadequate set-up to handle operations — to one where, building on its relationship with food suppliers, buys discounted products in bulk, stores them and makes deliveries through third-party logistics partners.
Scale Venture Partners closes $900M for fund to back software startups
Now it’s Scale Venture Partners’ turn, announcing it secured $900 million in committed capital for its eighth fund, also its largest since forming in 2000. The fund was raised in 120 days over the summer, partner Rory O’Driscoll told TechCrunch. Known for backing enterprise software, the firm...
ThetaRay SONAR AML Solution with New Software Version Gives Financial Institutions More Powerful Tools Against Financial Crime
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced the release of a new software version on its flagship SONAR advanced SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) platform. The update includes major capability upgrades for fintechs and banks to detect and prevent financial crime through faster investigations and the discovery of new typologies in an increasingly complex financial world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005476/en/ Network Visualization Module delivers breakthrough experience (Photo: Business Wire)
6 Remote Jobs That Pay $200K and Up
It used to be that high-salary employees were expected to be on site if they wanted to earn $100,000, $150,000 or even $200,000 or more -- but those days are in the history books. In life after the...
Eight states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo
Eight states announced individual cease-and-desist orders against the crypto-lending platform Nexo. The filings state the company offered investors interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities. The orders prevent Nexo from offering this product to residents until it meets the necessary registration requirements. Eight states announced on Monday they're bringing...
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand. Wall Street's biggest investors fear an economic nightmare is coming....
Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity
The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
Can crypto make the world a better place?
The crypto world has never shied away from making big promises, but as the industry matures and its audience widens, now’s a good time to take a step back and look at how the space is delivering on its vision. Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain...
Document onboarding startup Flatfile nabs $50M from investors, including Workday
On a mission to change things, Eric Crane and David Boskovic started Flatfile, a platform that automatically learns how imported data should be structured and cleaned. With customers like ClickUp, Square, AstraZeneca and Spotify, the startup is gearing up for its next growth phase, closing a $50 million Series B round that brings Flatfile’s total to $94.7 million.
3 ways to implement a product-led sales motion to unleash PLG’s revenue potential
But developing and launching a product through this model doesn’t guarantee success. The traditional top-down enterprise sales model just doesn’t work with the self-serve, freemium user bases of PLG, which can see thousands of sign-ups per day. Blanket email or marketing campaigns aren’t targeted enough, and a 1:1 sales approach just won’t scale.
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
ExtrasJar Selects EML Payments To Disrupt Health Insurance In Australia
EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) is helping ExtrasJar to create a more flexible, customer-centric insurance industry and empower Australian consumers to choose their provider and switch insurance expenses into investments, giving instant access to funds at the time of health and pet treatments. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Flora poised to bloom as sustainable brand marketplace launches this year
Also known as an aggregator, the company acquires and grows brands — in Flora’s case, focused on offering sustainable products and reducing carbon emissions. Co-founders and co-CEOs Mithat Ulubay and Ugur Kaya started the company in 2021, which now onboarded more than 50 brands. Prior to starting the...
Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform
For small companies that are growing up, it can replace Microsoft Excel as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company...
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
Accedian, Cisco Partner to Help Zain Kuwait Automate its Network
Accedian and Cisco announced that they are helping Zain Kuwait automate its network with increased network visibility and service assurance to deliver superior B2B customer experiences. Zain Kuwait, the leading digital service provider in the country, partnered with Accedian and Cisco to enhance visibility and insight into its network. With...
Kumo aims to bring predictive AI to the enterprise with $18M in fresh capital
Kumo’s platform works specifically with graph neural networks, a class of AI system for processing data that can be represented as a series of graphs. Graphs in this context refer to mathematical constructs made up of vertices (also called nodes) that are connected by edges (or lines). Graphs can be used to model relations and processes in social, IT and even biological systems. For example, the link structure of a website can be represented by a graph where the vertices stand in for webpages and the edges represent links from one page to another.
E3 2023 returns in June with separate business and consumer days
E3 2023 will return as an in-person event from June 13 to June 16, 2023, as announced by ReedPop today. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) already revealed that E3 will return in 2023, but now we know exactly when the event will take place, along with several other key details. E3 will once again take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center after a four-year hiatus, but will incorporate separate days for industry professionals and general consumers.
