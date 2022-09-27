Read full article on original website
asheville.com
Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update
In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
WLOS.com
Affordable housing project approved for Asheville's elderly population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council has been considering whether to approve an affordable housing project for the elderly in South Asheville. On Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved conditional zoning and funding for the project that would deliver a total of 104 senior living apartments for less than $1,000 per month at a time when demand is high.
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
asheville.com
Students to Lead Asheville City Council Candidate Forum at Evergreen Community Charter School on October 4th
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 7:00 pm, Evergreen Middle School students, in partnership with the Haw Creek Community Association, will lead an Asheville City Council Candidate Forum. It will be held in the gym at Evergreen Community Charter School with council candidates on the stage in front of...
FOX Carolina
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Library was anything but quiet Monday. As calls to challenge books around the country grow, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance against efforts to restrict reading material. “We want to know that...
asheville.com
Micro-grants Available to Small Businesses in the Weaverville Area
The Weaverville Business Association (WBA) is thrilled to announce the Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program. This program is made possible thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation’s Hometown Revitalization grant program. This is the second year Duke Energy has provided targeted grants in support of downtown areas throughout the state. More information about the Duke Hometown Revitalization grant program is available here.
my40.tv
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
asheville.com
Buncombe County Health and Human Services Wins Health Department of the Year
Buncombe County Health and Human Services Public Health was recently awarded the Dr. Sarah Morrow Health Department of the Year (Large County) by the North Carolina Public Health Association (NCPHA). The award was presented at the NCPHA Fall Educational Conference in Wilmington, NC. The Dr. Sarah Taylor Morrow Health Department...
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
WRAL
Peace Gardens in Asheville promotes inclusion, helps revive neighborhood
These gardens in Asheville feature sculptures and vegetables and are situated in a traditionally Black neighborhood that 20 years ago was a scary place to be. But the gardens have helped revive the neighborhood and at the same time have brought all races together in peace.
my40.tv
Asheville community leader writes city officials, demands more police patrols
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A community leader has written an open letter to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and city council members, calling on them to do more to address violent crime in the Livingston Street neighborhood, just south of the River Arts District. “Over the last few years, this...
Smoky Mountain News
Reaction to accident is disheartening
It makes me sick to think people would applaud Helping Hands not getting funding from Waynesville after such horrible circumstances occurred. Nicole Kott is an imperfect human just like the rest of us. She made a mistake, a mistake that has changed her life forever. This mistake should not negate all the amazing work she and Helping Hands have done in this community. This organization stepped in when it was most needed and has been incredibly responsible with the funds it’s been tasked with administering thus far.
tribpapers.com
Kilgore Questions College and Patton Bike Lanes
Asheville – The Asheville City Council meeting was moving along at a good clip until Capital Projects Director Jade Dundas asked if there were any questions. He had mentioned that the city was working on over 35 projects with budgets of over $100,000, plus a lot of smaller projects and ongoing maintenance. He then proceeded to highlight four of the major projects. The first was the bike lanes for College Street and Patton Avenue, for which the city will begin accepting bids this month. Dundas explained that this initiative would reroute the streets to create loading zones and bike paths. He said back in April and May, public engagement in the design process had been extensive.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Sylva Herald
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H.
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H. POTTS CHAPTER 7 Debtor. NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF BUSINESS INTEREST Comes now Robert M. Pitts, as Trustee, under and by virtue of an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Asheville/Bryson City Division, in the matter styled as In re: Robert H. Potts, No. 13-10701, and offers for sale the Debtor's 33.33% stake – represented by 33,330 uncertificated shares –in Fox Run Properties, Inc., a North Carolina corporation ("Fox Run"). The Trustee has entered into a purchase agreement with Partnership Liquidity Investors V, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "PLI V"), as buyer, for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00). With this notice, the Trustee is soliciting upset bids. To the best of the Trustee's knowledge, information, and belief, there are no existing bylaws or shareholder agreements for Fox Run, and the shares were never certificated. To be effective, any upset bid must be at least five percent (5%) higher than the Purchase Price or any immediate preceding upset bid, and must be accompanied by a five percent (5%) deposit. Bids should delivered to the Trustee's counsel, the Mays Johnson Law Firm, in writing, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication. The physical and mailing address is 21 Battery Park Ave., Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801. Bids should be signed and identify the bidder's full legal name, mailing address, email address or FAX number, and telephone number. Deposits must be paid in cash or certified check made payable to "Mays Johnson Law Firm Trust Account." Bids will be recognized in the order they are received. Each qualifying and timely upset bid will be followed by an additional upset period of ten (10) days, until 10 days have elapsed without a further bid. If the upset period would otherwise expire on a weekend or legal holiday, it shall instead expire at 5:00 p.m. EST on the following business day. Bids that do not exceed the immediate preceding bid by at least five percent (5%) will be returned. The Trustee is not responsible for inaccurate or illegible return-address information. Following the expiration of the upset bid period, the balance of purchase price is immediately due and owing. If the high bidder defaults on its bid, the Trustee is authorized to consummate the sale to the next-highest bidder. Deposits for non-winning bids will be returned within thirty (30) days. The Trustee will deliver to the Buyer an Irrevocable Stock Power reflecting that the sale is "as is, where is" and without warranty or representation of any kind or nature, excepting the limited representation that the Trustee has title to the property. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, in his sole discretion, the purchaser's sole remedy shall be the return of the deposit. This, the 29th day of September, 2022. /s/Robert A. Mays Robert A. Mays, N.C. State Bar # 34090 MAYS JOHNSON LAW FIRM 21 Battery Park Ave, Ste 201 Asheville, NC 28801 Tel.: (828) 435-3335 rmays@maysjohnsonlaw.com Special Counsel to the Trustee 30e.
bpr.org
Almost $700K awarded in first round of HOME Funds
The first round of funding has been awarded to six far-western counties participating in a housing consortium. The agreement allows Western North Carolina to qualify for more funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD). In 2020,Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain, Graham and Clay counties came together to form...
FOX Carolina
School districts address false rumors of students using litter boxes, behaving like cats
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate school districts are addressing the rumors that claim the school districts are putting litter boxes out for students who behave like cats and other animals. According to Greenville County Schools, these rumors have been circulating on social media locally and nationally. Here is...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
asheville.com
Local Chefs Katie Button and Meherwan Irani to Serve as Grand Marshals for the 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade
The 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles, rolls, dances and marches through Downtown Asheville on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The 2022 theme is Winter Wonderland. Local chefs and restaurateurs, Katie Button and Meherwan Irani, will serve as Grand Marshals. Button’s Curate and Irani’s Chai Pani were the recipients...
my40.tv
East Henderson High custodian to retire after unexpected 43 years on the job
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Nancy Harris first walked through the doors of East Henderson High School in 1979. The veteran custodian said she never expected to be on the job for more than five years. “After five years, I thought, well a little bit longer because I...
