Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas Is The Future

Triston Casas seems really good at hitting the ball a long way, and the Red Sox’s top prospect is doing it at the big league level. You love to see it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) Perhaps you want to read more about Casas, a player the Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

Daily Links: Xander Bogaerts States The Obvious: “They Have Money”

Chad Finn doesn’t like that the Sox have turned into a punch line this season, and has some thoughts about how to fix it. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe) One of the areas that probably needs to be fixed is the catcher’s spot, but Reese McGuire thinks he’s ready for a full-time role. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

Xander Bogaerts’ Defensive Renaissance and How It Could Affect the Offseason

Here is some brilliant analysis: Xander Bogaerts is one of the best shortstops in baseball. Since his debut season in 2013, the four-time All-Star is second among all MLB shortstops in fWAR behind only Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets. He’s continued to play at such an elevated level in 2022. That’s not surprising for many reasons, including the fact that this is the final year before he can opt out of his current contract, something he is expected to do once this absolute drag of a season comes to a close. (More on that later).
MLB
Over the Monster

Minor Lines: Pay Attention to Johan Mieses

Johan Mieses is one of those guys who came to the Sox with the “organizational depth” label already tattooed on his forehead. When guys like that hit well for a stretch, no one really notices, cares, or even registers it. But Johan Miseses. . . kinda just kept hitting this year? Given that his success came at a higher level, you could make a case that, after slashing .271/.387/.536 with 12 homers, he should’ve won the Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player Of The Year award, not Niko Kavadas.
MLB

