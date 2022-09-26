Here is some brilliant analysis: Xander Bogaerts is one of the best shortstops in baseball. Since his debut season in 2013, the four-time All-Star is second among all MLB shortstops in fWAR behind only Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets. He’s continued to play at such an elevated level in 2022. That’s not surprising for many reasons, including the fact that this is the final year before he can opt out of his current contract, something he is expected to do once this absolute drag of a season comes to a close. (More on that later).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO