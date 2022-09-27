ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool

SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
50th Portland Marathon: What will runners see as they crisscross the Rose City

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 50th Portland Marathon and Half-Marathon take place this Sunday and feature a course that takes runners along both sides of the Willamette River and into parts of downtown Portland. The race begins at 7:10 a.m. at Waterfront Park. Safety is a big concern for runners...
Governor Brown visits Cedar Creek Fire camp

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety

On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months

Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
Army veteran takes Honor Flight with daughter - also an Army vet

PORTLAND, Ore. — The South Willamette Valley Honor Flight takes off from Portland Friday, but the group of veterans is gathering Thursday night ahead of the big trip. A lot of these veterans have never been to Washington, DC. It’s a chance to visit the monuments and memorials and...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Top 5 plays in Week 4 of high school football

As we reach midseason of the high school football season, the action is heating up across Western Oregon. We wrap up Week 4 with this week's edition of Top 5 Plays. For #5, we start in West Albany. Lucas Hews was dropping dimes all game long, including one to Demarcus Houston who leaps up to make the grab. Despite the aerial attack, the Bulldogs fall just short to Dallas.
