Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KVAL
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool
SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
KVAL
Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
KVAL
Oregon sends team to support Hurricane Ian response
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is sending help to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday, September 28th, 13 team members from the OSFM's three incident management teams are leaving Oregon to work in Florida for up to 14 days.
KVAL
Sweet Home woman heads to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts
SWEET HOME, Ore. — A Sweet Home woman is flying to Florida ahead of "Hurricane Ian" to help with relief efforts. Jacki Nicklous is one of seven people from the Red Cross Cascades region that is volunteering. She departed from the Eugene Airport earlier Tuesday and headed to Orlando.
KVAL
'Spirit of Halloweentown' in St. Helens prepares for Saturday's Big Halloween Parade
Just in time for spooky season, St. Helens is hosting its annual Halloween Parade on October 1. The 1998 Disney movie “Halloweentown” was filmed in the small city along the Columbia River, located about 30 miles northwest of Portland. Since then, the town keeps the “Spirit of Halloweentown”...
KVAL
50th Portland Marathon: What will runners see as they crisscross the Rose City
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 50th Portland Marathon and Half-Marathon take place this Sunday and feature a course that takes runners along both sides of the Willamette River and into parts of downtown Portland. The race begins at 7:10 a.m. at Waterfront Park. Safety is a big concern for runners...
KVAL
Governor Brown visits Cedar Creek Fire camp
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
KVAL
Oregon Department of Transportation offers some driving tips for the wet weather
It's been a while since we've seen wet roads in our region. The first rains can make the roads dangerous. So here are some reminders from the Oregon Department of Transportation. Slow down and leave some extra distance, especially in high water. ODOT says a car needs 2-to-3 times more...
KVAL
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety
On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
KVAL
Family finds some closure 20 years after father goes missing, thanks to forensic genealogy
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Clark County on January 13, 2002, giving a family some closure after twenty years. The Clark County Medical Examiner said forensic genealogy from a DNA sample helped them identify the body found in Ridgefield two decades ago as James Orin Johnson Sr.
KVAL
Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months
Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
KVAL
Army veteran takes Honor Flight with daughter - also an Army vet
PORTLAND, Ore. — The South Willamette Valley Honor Flight takes off from Portland Friday, but the group of veterans is gathering Thursday night ahead of the big trip. A lot of these veterans have never been to Washington, DC. It’s a chance to visit the monuments and memorials and...
KVAL
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
KVAL
Oregon GOP: 'Appalled' and 'offended' at McLeod-Skinner comment, candidate apologizes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of Oregon’s Republican Party says he's "appalled" and "offended" by a statement made in KATU's Congressional District 5 debate. Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner said, "I've been quite stunned tonight to hear the white-washing of a record, track-record, of my opponent." Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer replied...
KVAL
Hit-and-run driver leaves woman with life-threatening injuries in Salem, police say
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police are looking for a driver who they say struck a woman and then left the scene. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver struck a 66-year-old woman in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE. The woman was taken to...
KVAL
Top 5 plays in Week 4 of high school football
As we reach midseason of the high school football season, the action is heating up across Western Oregon. We wrap up Week 4 with this week's edition of Top 5 Plays. For #5, we start in West Albany. Lucas Hews was dropping dimes all game long, including one to Demarcus Houston who leaps up to make the grab. Despite the aerial attack, the Bulldogs fall just short to Dallas.
