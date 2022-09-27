Read full article on original website
1,000 food workers at San Francisco airport are on strike
Workers who provide food and drinks to travelers at San Francisco International Airport are on strike, seeking what they say would be their first raise in four years.
SFO food workers go on strike, travelers encouraged to bring own snacks
Nearly a thousand fast food workers went on strike at the San Francisco International Airport on Monday, causing many food establishments and lounges to shutter, said an airport workers’ union. Union members began striking at 3:30 a.m. Monday in front of the departures level at every terminal, and planned...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
Hawaii Magazine
Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year
Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
Air Canada ordered to pay 2 passengers $2,000 after their flight was delayed by 16 hours due to crew shortages rather than 'safety' issues
The Canadian Transportation Agency ruled the lengthy delay was related to staffing issues and told the airline to pay a mother and son $1,000 each.
A man charged in the assault of a flight attendant on an American Airlines plane had to be restrained by fellow passengers and cuffed to a seat
Alexander Tung Cuu Le was arrested and later charged following the incident on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles on Wednesday.
First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
AOL Corp
Spirit Airlines employees charged in $238,000 reservation scheme
Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier headline of this story misattributed the amount the employees allegedly pocketed. Three former Spirit Airlines employees were charged this week with a scheme to profit off passengers looking to get cheaper flights. The indictment from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges...
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
Marty Walsh reveals how the rail strike was averted (food was involved)
A tentative agreement struck between railroad companies and workers earlier this month was “a good result,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Wednesday, just weeks after federal officials managed to avoid a national freight rail shutdown that could have thrown the nation’s economy into turmoil. Workers and freight...
freightwaves.com
Union workers rail against ratification
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
Time Out Global
Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1
While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
bloomberglaw.com
American-JetBlue Tie-Up to Cost Consumers $700 Million, US Says
DOJ, states open antitrust trial challenging airline alliance. Airlines say partnership increased capacity, access to routes. American Airlines Group Inc. could cost passengers more than $700 million annually in higher fares, the. US Justice Department. said Tuesday in an antitrust trial challenging the carriers’ Northeast Alliance. The alliance, which...
airlive.net
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
JetBlue CEO defends American alliance in U.S. antitrust trial
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue (JBLU.O) Chief Executive Robin Hayes staunchly defended his company's alliance with larger rival American Airlines (AAL.O) on Wednesday, denying the U.S. government's allegations that the agreement would defang the low-cost carrier.
