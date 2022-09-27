Read full article on original website
The Lane Train: Next stop, Auburn?
Kiffin recently expressed frustration and acknowledged he’d be a hot name for the potentially vacant Auburn job.
Auburn has made a positive rise in the ESPN FPI rankings
The ESPN FPI rankings rewarded Auburn's win over Missouri.
collegeandmagnolia.com
Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin
Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
247Sports
Allen Flanigan to miss start of Auburn preseason practices
AUBURN, Alabama — Senior Allen Flanigan will miss the start of Auburn’s preseason camp due to “personal family matters,” Bruce Pearl told reporters Tuesday afternoon. Pearl did not give a timeframe for Flanigan’s return. Auburn opened preseason practices Monday afternoon. A 6-foot-6 wing from Arkansas,...
247Sports
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU
Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin hot seat: Report refutes AJ McCarron's claim about Auburn coach
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron raised some questions on the status of Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin when he said in a podcast appearance that Auburn had already made Harsin aware that he would be fired by the end of the season. “From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been...
247Sports
PODCAST: Another injury blow for Auburn's offense ahead of LSU game
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Mark Murphy discuss Bryan Harsin's Monday press conference, including another injury to Auburn's starting center, QB updates and an early look at LSU. RUN TIME: 29 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links....
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach
After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation
Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
Bryan Harsin has best odds to be next college football head coach to be fired
With Georgia Tech pulling the plug on Geoff Collins (and AD Todd Stansbury), Bryan Harsin is now the head coach with the best odds to be fired next, according to Odds Shark — who gave Collins the best odds at +125 and Harsin the second-best at +150. Rest assured,...
WTVM
Multiple high school football games moved due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week. Games including Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, a number of teams are moving games to Wednesday or Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf. We will monitor and update this story as changes are relayed.
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Native Uses Social Media to Share the South’s Urban Legends
AUBURN — Everyone loves a good ghost story. No matter where you are from, you’ve probably heard one about a creepy area in your hometown or somewhere nearby. Auburn native Joshua Miller has heard the stories. And he’s using TikTok to inform his followers of the stories and urban legends that may be right in their backyard.
