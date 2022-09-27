ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Brent Oil#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Iraqi
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Slide $2/bbl; Settle at 9-Month Lows on Dollar Strength

(Reuters) - Oil prices fell $2 a barrel on Monday, settling at nine-month lows in choppy trade, pressured by a strengthening dollar as market participants awaited details on new sanctions on Russia. Brent crude futures for November settled down $2.09, or 2.4%, to $84.06 a barrel, plunging below levels reached...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Trafigura Wary of Oil Price Spike

There’s downward pressure on oil prices in the short term, but further out the market is vulnerable to sudden price spikes, according to the world’s biggest commodity trader. Sustained under-investment and very little spare capacity will be tested if demand comes back rapidly, said Saad Rahim, chief economist...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops as strong dollar, recession fears weigh

HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday as the strong dollar threatened to hamper U.S. exports while expected increases in interest rates raise the prospect of world recession cutting demand. Continued Ukrainian grain export shipments into world markets also burdened. Soybeans were underpinned by hopes of more...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
STOCKS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy