Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Northwestern
Frances Willard House Museum and Archives highlights historical efforts to further women’s education in Evanston
In 1859, Frances Willard graduated as part of the first class at North-Western Female College. She pushed for equal coeducation at unaffiliated Northwestern University before becoming the first dean of women at NU. Now, the Frances Willard House Museum and Archives is honoring her legacy with its new program and...
Daily Northwestern
McCormick Foundation donates $2.4 million to Medill local news program
The Robert R. McCormick Foundation has granted $2.4 million to support and strengthen local news outlets through the Medill Local News Accelerator program, Northwestern announced Tuesday. The donation will be distributed over three years to support the program, which is led by the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing...
Daily Northwestern
Social Services Committee approves funding to welcome center for immigrants
Evanston’s Social Services Committee unanimously voted to support city funding for a welcome center for immigrants Thursday. The proposed plan draws up to $500,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds and would cover funding for the center from July 2022 to July 2023. The building plans come as about...
Daily Northwestern
Fairy tree brings whimsy and smiles to Evanston neighborhood
As the last bell rings at Orrington Elementary School, crowds of kids begin their walks home through the neighborhood. A young girl with round glasses and a big smile zooms by on a scooter and shouts, “That’s where the fairies live!”. She is looking at an elaborately decorated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Northwestern
‘Tenders to Tacos’: Students react to Lisa’s Cafe interior and menu changes
When Weinberg sophomore Beckett Sands walked into Lisa’s Cafe for the first time this fall, he thought to himself, “What the heck? Where are the sodas?”. As students returned to campus, the familiar spot looked a little unfamiliar to many of them. Lisa’s Cafe underwent changes this summer to its interior design and menu, which features new meal-exchange options.
Daily Northwestern
City Council passes bird-friendly building ordinance
New Evanston developments will be required to follow bird-safe standards in an effort to reduce bird collision deaths after City Council unanimously approved a safety ordinance designed in partnership with local group Bird-Friendly Evanston in September. Chicago leads the United States as the most dangerous city for migratory birds, according...
Daily Northwestern
Local activism plays key role in Evanston’s climate leadership, student thesis shows
Evanston’s history of community involvement in climate activism transformed the city into an environmental leader, according to Jack Jordan’s (Weinberg ’22) honors thesis. The American Studies paper, titled “Participating in Change: An Oral History of Community Climate Action Planning in Evanston, IL,” details the local organizing that...
Daily Northwestern
Football: “A modern take on a historic look”: Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s offseason uniform upgrade
Creating a new college uniform set is typically a lengthy process, lasting at least 18 months and requiring approval from people across the football program and athletic department. For Northwestern, a crucial step in its recent football uniform update came late last season, when the team’s leadership council got a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Northwestern
West End Market fosters youth entrepreneurship
The West End Market has quickly become a place for Evanston youth to encourage their entrepreneurial dreams, selling jewelry, homemade treats and crafts. Entrepreneur Ellie Baker-Carrillo, age 10, started selling her homemade slime at the market in the beginning of the summer. She started her business Ellie’s Slime Shop after becoming inspired by watching her mom start her own small business, Beards & Bellas.
Daily Northwestern
Ryan family gift to establish new fund for life sciences research
Northwestern has instituted a new fund aimed at accelerating innovative research in the life sciences, the University announced Monday. The Pat & Shirley Ryan Family Research Acceleration Fund is part of the $480 million gift from Pat Ryan and Shirley Ryan to NU last fall — the largest gift in University history.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Why I Play: Megan Miller talks volleyball career, Northwestern’s growth
When graduate libero Megan Miller arrived at Northwestern in 2020, she made an immediate impact, even amid a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. A transfer from Nebraska, Miller recorded a team-high 118 digs in the 2021 spring season and was a key contributor throughout the 2021 fall campaign. She’s continued to stand out as the 2022 Wildcats experience their best start in a decade, leading the team in digs.
Daily Northwestern
City Council hears updates on Trilogy’s crisis emergency response program and Living Room
In August, Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare’s crisis emergency response program began operating on a 24/7 basis. Chris Mayer, clinical director of crisis services at Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare, presented to City Council Tuesday on the program’s progress. He said Illinois residents will have access to the mobile crisis line any time of day with Trilogy’s new program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Northwestern
Youth climate activists travel to downtown Chicago to protest fossil fuel legislation
Evanston Township High School students joined about 250 people to protest for divestment from fossil fuels at this year’s Fridays For Future global climate strike at Pritzker Park. Activist Greta Thunberg’s youth-led climate organization, Fridays For Future, sponsored the global strike that took place across the globe. Friday’s strike...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Police Department launches survey to measure public trust, local neighborhood concerns
Evanston Police Department launched a new public trust survey this month to measure resident attitudes about EPD and survey the specific concerns of each neighborhood. The survey will ask residents about how safe residents feel in their neighborhoods and ask constituents what their priorities are for police. Evanston partnered with Zencity, a company that helps local governments around the country understand community opinions.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Golf: Historic third round carries Northwestern to Windon Memorial Classic title
Entering the final round of the 25th Windon Memorial Classic, sixth-place Northwestern needed to overcome a sizable 12-stroke lead to catch up with first-place Kent State. But the team did just that. The hosting Wildcats put up a historic 10-under 270 on Tuesday in front of their home fans, climbing...
Daily Northwestern
Schenita Stewart appointed as Evanston’s next police chief
Schenita Stewart will be Evanston’s next police chief, the city announced Friday. Stewart currently serves as the deputy chief of police for the East Dundee Police Department. In its news release, the city highlighted her focus on positive community partnerships and budget development and management. “I’m thankful for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Northwestern
Chicago man charged for hit-and-run involving Northwestern student
Evanston Police Department charged a Chicago man with a hit-and-run traffic crash involving a Northwestern student, the city announced this weekend. The student, identified as an 18-year-old male by EPD, was struck by an SUV traveling southbound near The Arch on Sept. 17. Police responded to the collision at about 12:40 a.m., and Evanston Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was treated for “serious injuries” but has since been released.
Comments / 0