San Diego, CA

Margaret Diamond
1d ago

I hope that she sues the crap out of them. It's bad enough that they were warned about any dangerous crosswalk, but one leading from a rehab hospital to its parking, where people will obviously be crossing frequently at all times, even after dark? They needed to address it asap!

TheTIMWING
1d ago

The problem with crosswalks, and the story doesn’t talk about what time of the day or night it was, is that people wander into crosswalks thinking they are barriers, too many people are on their device and not even making eye contact with drivers, but it occurs to me, that going into a crosswalk, your head should be on a swivel.

CBS 8

‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
NBC San Diego

Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
