Margaret Diamond
1d ago
I hope that she sues the crap out of them. It's bad enough that they were warned about any dangerous crosswalk, but one leading from a rehab hospital to its parking, where people will obviously be crossing frequently at all times, even after dark? They needed to address it asap!
TheTIMWING
1d ago
The problem with crosswalks, and the story doesn’t talk about what time of the day or night it was, is that people wander into crosswalks thinking they are barriers, too many people are on their device and not even making eye contact with drivers, but it occurs to me, that going into a crosswalk, your head should be on a swivel.
‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless
EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
Police: Probationer rams officers' cruiser with car in El Cajon
A probationer was arrested on suspicion of assault Wednesday after allegedly ramming a police car with his vehicle during a traffic stop in El Cajon, authorities said.
El Cajon moves forward in next steps of homeless voucher fight
The City of El Cajon on Tuesday unanimously voted to create a sub-committee to assist in drafting regulatory policy for motels participating in the county’s homeless voucher program.
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
Hearing postponed for man suspected of DUI crash that killed toddler
An arraignment scheduled for Wednesday for a man accused of a drunken hit-and-run crash that killed a toddler in City Heights has been moved to Friday.
Mom remembers toddler killed in City Heights hit-and-run crash
A memorial is growing at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in City Heights that killed a one-year-old toddler.
NBC San Diego
Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
Barrio Logan brewery owner opens up about patron struck by stray bullet
A wonderful Friday night last week took a shocking turn for David Favela, the owner of Border X Brewery, and other patrons inside.
Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Solana Beach Bicyclist’s Death in 2021
A man who fatally struck a 75-year-old bicyclist in Solana Beach last year while driving drunk, then fled the scene, was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in state prison. Lucas Beau Morgans, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for fatally striking Allen Hunter II on June 22, 2021.
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
Another suspect in Bonhomme Richard fire searched the internet about fire moments before smoke was detected on board
SAN DIEGO — On September 27, more than a week into the court martial of Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays, the man charged with purposely setting fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard, the military judge presiding over the case heard what has been the most explosive testimony to date. That...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
Family of man killed by drunk driver on Interstate 15, struggle to make ends meet
SAN DIEGO — A family is reeling and about to lose their house after a father of 4 is hit and killed when he broke down on Interstate 15. It was 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 18 when Delfino Gonzalez called his wife to tell her he ran out of gas on the side of Interstate 15, heading to Escondido from San Diego.
Semi-truck trailer filled with trash destroyed in fire
A semi-truck trailer hauling trash caught fire Tuesday, prompting road closures as crews worked to put out the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.
californiaglobe.com
El Cajon’s Onerous Homeless Problem is Coming From San Diego County
El Cajon, a suburb of the City of San Diego, has an issue with homeless. While many cities throughout California have homeless troubles, city officials say El Cajon’s are being sent there by San Diego County. The small city of 105,000 does offer many services to the homeless transients...
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
Non-Custodial Mother Allegedly Abducts Daughter, 7, in Linda Vista
A mother without custodial rights to her 7-year-old daughter allegedly took the girl from her father’s Linda Vista home and kept the child with her for several hours before the pair were located Monday. The San Diego Police Department received a report about 4 a.m. about the alleged parental...
Investigation underway after apartment fire in La Mesa leaves 30 displaced
About 30 people were displaced in a non-injury fire at the Spring Hill Apartments, fire officials said Tuesday.
North County man gets one year in jail, probation, for impersonating deputy
A 21-year-old man who posed as a sheriff's deputy and pulled over multiple drivers in Northern San Diego County was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail, plus two years of probation.
