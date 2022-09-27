Read full article on original website
Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe
Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
Japan readies for lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Shinzo Abe amid public backlash
The Japanese government is preparing to hold a lavish state funeral for Shinzo Abe on Tuesday amid protests against the taxpayer-funded ceremony for the country’s longest-serving, but discordant, leader.The government announced on Friday that it will hold the state funeral at a projected cost of up to $12m (£11m) to the public because of hefty security and reception fees to host foreign dignitaries.Mr Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister and was the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He was assassinated on 8 July while giving a campaign speech.The event for Mr Abe has been criticised by...
Shinzo Abe funeral: ‘Divided’ Japan pays tribute to slain ex-PM amid protests
Japan and its allies paid tribute on Tuesday to the country's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe at a controversial state funeral marred by protests.The rare state funeral, held at an estimated cost of up to $12m (£11m), was attended by over 4,300 people, including 50 present and former heads of state.Protests objecting to the expenditure and to the veneration of Abe’s legacy continued well into Tuesday even as the ceremony began at 2pm local time, with Abe's ashes being carried into the Nippon Budokan Hall in central Tokyo by his widow, Akie Abe. Prime minister Fumio Kishida has been...
Unification Church says it accepted ‘excessive’ donations from mother of suspect in Abe killing
Church official says he was upset to hear suspect told police his anger towards church led to attack on former Japanese PM
Why Japan Is Angry About a State Funeral for an Assassinated Leader
TOKYO — Nearly three months after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s most influential and longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down in broad daylight at a campaign stop, his death is still reverberating, though in ways few would have predicted.
Shinzo Abe's funeral was more expensive than the Queen of England's
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in July, was buried today (Sept. 27). Like Queen Elizabeth II last week, Abe was buried in a state funeral attended by international dignitaries and surrounded by grand ritual and grieving mourners.
Shinzo Abe funeral - live: Protests continue as Japan and allies honour slain ex-PM
Japan on Tuesday paid its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe with flowers and gun salutes as protests against the ceremony continued in Tokyo.Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister was assassinated at a campaign rally on 8 July.More than 4,300 people, including world leaders representing Japan’s allies, attended the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.The ceremony began with Abe’s widow Akie Abe entering the hall carrying an urn containing ashes of the former prime minister.Prime minister Fumio Kishida led the tributes to Shinzo Abe by delivering the...
Why Shinzo Abe’s state-funded funeral has triggered a backlash
A lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has triggered a public backlash against the ruling party he led for years. Some opposition lawmakers are boycotting Tuesday's state funeral and a man set himself alight in an apparent protest against the $12 million event, to be attended by foreign dignitaries including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
