ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedp.com

Mia Vesely | How diversity is valued (or not) in Class of 2026 admissions

When I heard that Penn was toting this year's class as the “most diverse,” I wasn’t surprised. I am often skeptical when it comes to broad statements such as this one, especially regarding admissions rates at a highly selective school. This skepticism isn’t due to the actual diversity of races, economic statuses, or home countries of the incoming class — but because words such as “diverse” are being used increasingly in recent years as universities strive to portray themselves as more inclusive places.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors

Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

The UC Townhomes and Philadelphia’s affordable housing struggle, explained.

Months of encampments, on-campus protests, meetings, and whispers around Penn and across the City stem from one ongoing issue: the impending sale of affordable housing complex University City Townhomes and plans to redevelop the property, located in the largely gentrified neighborhood of University City. The University says it is committed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party

Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies

PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#West Philadelphia#Protest#Linus College#College Green#Ffp#University City Townhomes#The Uc Townhomes#College And Engineering#Kee
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
thedp.com

Philadelphia Museum of Art workers go on strike, protest for increased wages

Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art went on an indefinite strike Monday after two years of failed negotiations, demanding higher wages and health care benefits. Over 150 members of the Local 397 union — which represents the PMA workers — formed a picket line at the museum’s entrance on Monday, according to Artnet News. In a PMA Union press release last Friday, the union announced that the workers would remain on strike until the museum management meets the union's demands. However, the museum is currently still open to visitors, WHYY reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

First trans-focused LGBTQ plus safe haven coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A new shelter that prioritizes transgender women of color is opening in North Philadelphia at the beginning of October. The Ark of Safety LGBTQ+ Safe Haven is an 8-bed emergency shelter that will also support four permanent beds for a rapid rehousing program. The shelter, which is set to open on October 3, was founded by a trans woman who said she was inspired to open a safe haven like this because it would have helped her decades ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy