Warner Bros. has been in the spotlight a lot this year after their latest merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to steer the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Another film that fans and even the people working on have worried about is Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is being helmed by Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto, and it seems that although he was worried at first, the good folks at Warner Bros. Discovery have assured him that his film will be released. During a new interview with NPR, Soto revealed that Blue Beetle will not face the same fate as previously canceled films.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO