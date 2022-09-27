Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Reality Check: James Earl Jones Did Not Give the Rights to Darth Vader’s Voice to Anyone — Because He Doesn’t Own It
I don’t know where people got the strange idea that James Earl Jones gave the rights to Darth Vader’s voice to anyone. Darth Vader is owned by LucasFilms. So is Jones’s memorable performance as the character. In a Vanity Fair article posted by the excellent Star Wars...
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
EW.com
James Cameron worried original Avatar's 3D might look 'cringe-worthy' compared to sequels
The 3D and visual effects in the forthcoming Avatar sequels are so stunning, says director James Cameron, he worried that they might make 2009's blockbuster original seem quaint in comparison. Fortunately, the first film has received a major makeover ahead of today's rerelease, less than three months before its highly-anticipated...
James Earl Jones Signs Over Rights To Voice Of Darth Vader, Signalling Retirement From Legendary Role
James Earl Jones – one of the most distinctive voices in the history of film – appears to have made steps to step back from voicing the Star Wars character, Darth Vader, after nearly 40 years in the role. Vanity Fair reports that the actor, aged 91, has signed over the rights to his voice to filmmakers using new AI, technology, Matthew Wood of Lucasfilm told the magazine that the actor “wished to keep Vader alive” “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Wood told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?” Jones made his debut as...
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Batgirl’
Batgirl star Leslie Grace shared a video on her TikTok that featured behind-the-scenes clips from the scrapped DC film. The 15-second video opens on a shot of the actress with her smeared Batgirl makeup on, includes clips of her practicing her fight scenes and stunts and goofing around on the set of the project, alongside her cast and crew. More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO Max and Discovery+ Are "Not Perfect Right Now," Says Warner Bros. Discovery CFOWarner Bros. Discovery CFO: 'Batgirl' Shutdown Coverage Was "Blown Out of Proportion" to Its Business ImpactDC Chief Search Continues as Dan Lin No Longer...
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming
Bassam Tariq is no longer directing the vampire movie
How James Cameron and Jon Landau Remastered ‘Avatar’ For Its Rerelease
When Avatar opened in December 2009 — en route to becoming the biggest movie of all time, topping $2.8 billion at the global box office — for many movie goers, it was the first time they experienced digital 3D. Now, filmmaker James Cameron and producer Jon Landau will reintroduce audiences to their groundbreaking movie with a stunning, newly-remastered version for today’s cinemas. Starting Friday, audiences will return to a Pandora full of vivid details and colors that they didn’t see the last time the movie was in cinemas, back when many theaters were equipped with first generation digital cinema projectors paired...
AOL Corp
James Earl Jones has stepped back from voicing Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' projects
James Earl Jones, the original voice of Darth Vader who has delivered some of the most iconic lines in cinematic history, has officially stepped back from the villainous role. According to a Friday report by Vanity Fair, the 91-year-old screen legend has permitted Disney and Lucasfilm to use artificial intelligence and archival recordings to re-create his menacing tone in future "Star Wars" projects. Jones was most recently billed as Darth Vader on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which premiered earlier this year.
ComicBook
Blue Beetle Director Says DC Film Has "Full Support" From Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Batgirl Concerns
Warner Bros. has been in the spotlight a lot this year after their latest merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to steer the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Another film that fans and even the people working on have worried about is Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is being helmed by Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto, and it seems that although he was worried at first, the good folks at Warner Bros. Discovery have assured him that his film will be released. During a new interview with NPR, Soto revealed that Blue Beetle will not face the same fate as previously canceled films.
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
James Earl Jones is Retiring From the “Star Wars” Universe — But His Voice Might Not
Decades ago, Saturday Night Live featured a joke about transplanting longtime announcer Don Pardo’s vocal cords into a tortoise, ensuring that a familiar voice would continue introducing the show for at least the next century. To state the obvious, this did not actually happen — but it does beg the question of what happens when a person whose voice is inexorably associated with decides to call it a day.
Laura Harrier shines in skin-tight black jumpsuit and furry brown coat for premiere of Kid Cudi's Netflix TV special Entergalactic in NYC
Kid Cudi's eighth studio album, Entergalactic, serves as the musical component to his new adult animated television special of the same name that premieres on Netflix on September 30. Ahead of the double drop, many of the star-studded cast who voiced their roles in the animation attended the premiere event...
