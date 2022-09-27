Read full article on original website
bbbtv12.com
States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12
UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
lcpantherpress.com
Good Ole’ Rocky Top
The renowned Rocky Top volleyball tournament rolls around every year near the second week into September. This year, Lenoir City’s Lady Panthers got the opportunity to play in this noteworthy tournament. The Rocky Top classic allows volleyball players from all over the state, and even beyond the state, to compete and have a chance to win games for their school.
utsports.com
Lady Vols Share TV Schedule, Tip Times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference women's basketball television schedule was released on Wednesday, clearing the way for the University of Tennessee to reveal nearly all tip times and TV designations for the upcoming season. Fans interested in being part of one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
wvlt.tv
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
rockytopinsider.com
What Heupel Said Went Wrong For Tennessee In Final Minutes Against Florida
When Jaylen Wright ran into the end zone on third-and-goal and Gator chomped three times followed by a throat slash it felt like the Vols had sealed their victory over then-No. 20 Florida. However, little comes that easy for Tennessee against its fiercest SEC east rival. The three-possession lead with...
mikefarrellsports.com
Tennessee Recruiting Heating-up Following the Florida Win
There is a buzz around the Tennessee football program, and recruits are starting to notice. The hype that Josh Heupel and staff have brought to Knoxville has recruits believing in a bright future. The Vols hope to push the needle after they hosted an alarming amount of talent in a huge matchup against the Florida Gators last weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge
College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
wvlt.tv
Vols win, so do Knoxville churches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Excitement from Tennessee’s win over Florida on Saturday was felt all throughout East Tennessee, but it didn’t stop once the clock struck midnight. On Sunday, multiple pastors in the Knoxville area reported seeing bigger crowds and bigger offerings when collections were taken. “Sometimes, there’s...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football: Kennedy Chandler talks Florida game at Grizzlies media day
He may be a rookie in the NBA still trying to carve a path for himself, but former Vol Kennedy Chandler still had to keep up with Tennessee football over the weekend. Chandler, who played one year for Tennessee basketball last season, said he watched the program beat the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium.
rockytopinsider.com
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum praises Josh Heupel for the job he's done at Tennessee
Paul Finebaum is impressed with the job Josh Heupel has done at Tennessee. The 2nd year coach is 4-0 in 2022 with 2 wins over Top 25 opponents, Pitt and Florida. And the Vols are showing no sign of stopping any time soon with a date against LSU in Death Valley on the docket.
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
